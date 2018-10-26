Bears vs. Jets: What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is coming off an uneven performance against the Patriots, but overall has been making progress in his second season. He faces a middle-of-the-pack Jets defense provides opportunities but throws a lot at you. The Jets rank 20th in total defense, but eighth in passing yards per attempt and sixth in interceptions per attempt.

“They’re an aggressive defense. They like to bring pressure,” coach Matt Nagy said. “[Safety Jamal Adams] flies around and he’s always in the box — moving around. Sometimes he’ll come, sometimes he won’t come and that’s where it can be challenging.”

Adams, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft — four picks after the Bears took Trubisky — indeed plays all over the field. He leads the Jets in tackles (50), tackles-for-loss (six) and forced fumbles (two). He also has six pass break-ups.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung tackles Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky last Sunday at Soldier Field. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“They’re going to blitz him a lot and you’ve always got to account for him,” Trubisky said. “He’s a playmaker, a ball-hawk. He’s going to get after the ball and try to cause havoc, so we’ve got to match up well.”

TRENDING

The Bears’ offense has scored 28 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1995 — when Erik Kramer & Co. did it four consecutive weeks — and only the second time since the 1970 merger.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who has been playing through a broken hand he suffered in the preseason, still is looking for his first sack of the season. He had three tackles and no impact plays against the Patriots.

“He’s just got to rush a little bit better,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “And he was affected by dropping [into coverage] some. They were getting the ball out quick. We only had one third-and-seven the whole game and the rest of them were third-and-ones and twos. We didn’t get them in third down and obvious pass situations.”

With Khalil Mack questionable with a sprained right ankle, the Bears need Floyd to pick up the slack. He should have more opportunities for impact plays in this one.

X-FACTOR

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, threw a pick-six in his first pass attempt, just as Brett Favre did with the Falcons in 1991. And like Favre, Darnold has been streaky. He is averaging a 109.6 passer rating in his three best games; and 55.3 in his four other games.

“I like him,” Fangio said. “He’s got a good arm. Got a nice release. He’s athletic and very mobile. He’s caused people problems throwing outside the pocket when he scrambles. I think they’ve got a really good quarterback and I’ve been impressed by him.”