Mitch Trubisky throws 3 interceptions, Bears dominated by Lions

DETROIT — The Bengals must be truly putrid. How else to rationalize the Bears’ most lopsided win in five years, a mere six days ago? The Bears returned to their regular state of being Saturday night in a 20-10 blowout loss at the division rival Lions, who played with their playoff lives on the line.

The 4-10 Bears, by contrast, had five first downs in the first half. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions — one to start the third quarter, after the Bears gained a smidgen of momentum with a Mike Nugent field goal two seconds before halftime, and another in the end zone near the start of the fourth quarter.

Bears coach John Fox, who is now 3-14 against NFC North opponents, was likely to be fired at the end of the season regardless of the outcome Saturday. But any fantasy of the Bears finishing the season on a winning streak vanished at Ford Field.

After the second of two Matt Prater field goals — a 48-yarder to cap the Lions’ first drive was followed by a 31-yarder on the first play of the second quarter — the Bears faced fourth-and-1 at their own 45 and opted to punt. The Lions started at their own 8 and converted third down when Prince Amukamara was flagged for holding. Three plays later, the Lions faced third-and-18. Quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back, scrambled right and took a chance, throwing deep to Marvin Jones, who out-jumped Eddie Jackson for a 58-yard gain.

Lions tight end Eric Ebron reacts afterr his 8-yard reception. (AP)

Three plays later, Stafford threw a three-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Jones.

The Bears’ best play came next — but, of course, it was canceled out by a penalty. Tarik Cohen took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards, giving the Bears the ball at the Lions’ 14. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, though, was called for a hold, sending the Bears back to their own 10.

The Bears’ lone points of the first half came when Lions running back Theo Riddick fumbled while running out the clock. Jackson recovered, giving the Bears the ball at the Lions’ 27. After a four-yard pass, Nugent made a 41-yarder.

The Lions added to their lead after Trubisky’s first interception, which was made after he rolled left on the second play of the third quarter. Stafford had completed 5-of-7 passes on the drive, moving from the Bears’ 41 to the 8, when he found tight Eric Ebron for an 8-yard score on third down.

The Bears mustered a garbage-time touchdown — Trubisky to Benny Cunningham for a nine-yard score — with about two-and-a-half minutes to play.

Trubisky’s third intercepted landed in Darius Slay’s arms with 28 seconds to play. He went 31-for-46 for 314 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a 66.8 passer rating.

Running back Jordan Howard followed his star turn in Cincinnati with a dud, gaining 37 yards on 10 carries.

The Bears have eight days to prepare for the winless Browns in, mercifully, their penultimate game of the year.