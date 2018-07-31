MLB trade deadline 2018: The latest major reports and deals on July 31

All of the phone calls and legwork by teams over the last few months comes to a head Tuesday with the MLB trade deadline. It’s going to be a busy day as some teams try to add last-minute reinforcements while others look to sell off pieces in admission that this hasn’t been their year.

Some big names have already been on the move this month, including Manny Machado to L.A. and Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee, but this will be the last chance for most players to be movable in anticipation of the postseason. Starting Tuesday evening, players will be required to pass through waivers in order to be traded.

That means there will be a lot to keep track of leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. CT. The Cubs are reportedly interested in adding a reliever or more help to their rotation, which has sputtered all season despite the big-money addition of Yu Darvish. The White Sox already moved Joakim Soria but could still be considering other deals amid a rebuilding season.

We’ll keep track of all the major rumors and completed trades before the trade deadline here. Also make sure to stay glued to the Sun-Times Sports section for the latest on the Cubs and White Sox from our beat writers.

Latest reports

– Yanks expected to add outfielder, but interest in Andrew McCutchen is “soft”

– Giants don’t believe they’ll trade McCutchen today, but he could clear waivers

– Marlins closing in on Brad Ziegler trade

– Nationals GM shoots down possibility of trading Bryce Harper

– Nationals willing to discuss Gio Gonzalez or Jeremy Hellickson

– The Rays asked teams to make their final offers on Chris Archer

– The market for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier is “heating up”

Trade tracker

Leonys Martin to Indians

Indians receive: OF Leonys Martin

Tigers receive: SS Willi Castro

Tommy Pham to Rays

Rays receive: OF Tommy Pham, international bonus pool money

Cardinals receive: LHP Genesis Cabrera, OF Justin Williams, RHP Roel Ramirez

Keone Kela to Pirates

Pirates receive: RHP Keone Kela

Rangers receive: LHP Taylor Hearn and a player to be named later