Mr. Met goes rogue; here are 5 mascots who shouldn’t quit day jobs

Mr. Met entertains the crowd between innings of a game between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on May 25, 2017. | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mr. Met is far from pleased with his team’s disappointing below .500 start to this season.

So after the New York Mets lost 7 to 1 Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers, Mr. Met flipped.

Literally.

A video tweeted out on Sunday shows Mr. Met flipping the bird to fans as he exits the concourse.

To try to clean up the viral wreckage left by Mr. Met’s antics, the Mets said in a statement the employee will not wear the mascot costume again.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Mets said. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

But Twitter already had a heyday with Mr. Met’s shenanigans.

I can understand why @MrMet has anger issues pic.twitter.com/68qFmYgLxt — Jim McClintock (@pimpino) June 1, 2017

You know it's bad when Mr. Met has checked out. #Mets https://t.co/Ysaf1Mas2F — Mathew Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) June 1, 2017

Even Sun-Times White Sox reporter Daryl Van Schouwen reminisced on the good old days with Mr. Met before he went rogue.

In happier times. pic.twitter.com/zGCHsBpT56 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 1, 2017

Fans need to remember, mascots are only humans dressed up as furry creatures; they’re not perfect.

Here are five mascots who shouldn’t quit their day jobs.

1. Mitsubishi’s White Bear v. the Ice

You would think polar bears would be good on ice, but that wasn’t the case for Mitsubishi’s White Bear.

Minnesota’s Goldy Gopher had no problem showing off his footwork on the ice, but Mitsubishi’s White Bear had his fair share of face plants while filming a commercial announcing the car dealership’s sponsorship with the University of Minnesota.

2. Vanderbilt’s mascot v. A Fan

Don’t mess with Mr. C.

In 2011, Vanderbilt’s mascot was crowd surfing like he did before most games. In the video, Mr. C asked to be put down and then grabbed a fan and punched him in the face, leaving the fan with a bloody nose.

3. Utah Jazz Bear v. A Jerk

It’s the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Utah Jazz Bear served up justice after a Clippers fan decked a kid during a timeout competition. The mascot shoved the Clippers fan and helped the kid win the race.

Adult @LAClippers fan is a dick to kid in fun quarter-time race.@utahjazz mascot DEE-STROYS him. Kid wins race.#NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/aDlYQwdISR — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017

4. Oregon Duck v. Houston Cougar

You would think by nature, that a cougar would be able to dominate a duck.

But that wasn’t the case on the football field. In what appeared to be friendly teasing between two mascots turned out to be a vicious altercation. Oregon’s mascot went on to show Houston who was boss by tackling the cougar and finished the attack with a little dance while standing over the cougar.

5. Harvey the Hound v. Oilers Head Coach

Cats got his tongue? No, it’s the Oilers head coach that did.

Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound was harassing the Oilers’ bench after the Flames took a 4-0 lead in the third period. Oilers head coach Craig MacTavish had enough and ripped out Harvey’s tongue.