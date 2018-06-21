NBA Draft 2018: Every trade completed on draft day in one place

The NBA Draft isn’t just a time for teams to select top prospects from college basketball and beyond, it’s also an opportunity for general managers to get together and discuss trades. As a result, teams are often busy during the draft hammering out moves that go beyond simply figuring out who will be announced at the podium.

The biggest fish that’s reportedly on the trade market right now is Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who recently requested a trade out of San Antonio. The Spurs may or may not follow through with that request soon, but if they do, then draft day could be a logical time to pull the trigger and add long-term assets.

Other players that could potentially be on the move include Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, whose onerous contract is reportedly being dangled with the No. 4 overall pick, and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, although ESPN recently reported Love is not being shopped right now.

Movement could also occur between teams picking in the top 10 of the draft. There have been many reports of teams in the top five entertaining the idea of moving down and a host of teams from the 6-15 range could try to slide up into that range.

2018 NBA Draft trade tracker

No trades yet! Check back soon!