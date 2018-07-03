Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison lead Bulls’ 2018 Summer League roster

First-round picks Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison will lead the way for the Bulls’ Summer League squad in Las Vegas, the team announced Tuesday. The annual tournament-style competition includes 30 teams for the first time this year and will run from July 6-17.

For Bulls fans, this will be the first chance to see Carter and Hutchison, who signed their rookie-scale contracts Tuesday, suit up in uniform in a competitive environment. The stakes and talent level obviously aren’t the same as real NBA games, but it’s a chance for young players to get their feet wet while growing familiar with what’ll be expected of them in the pros.

Carter, the No. 7 overall pick, averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 37 games during his lone season at Duke. Hutchison, the No. 23 overall pick, averaged 20 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31 games as a senior at Boise State.

Other notable players on the Bulls’ Vegas roster include Blakeney, who played 19 games with the Bulls last season, and Donte Ingram, the undrafted rookie who was a key part of Loyola’s run to the Final Four.

Blakeney earned 2018 G-League Rookie of the Year honors after a dominant 32 games with the Windy City Bulls. He averaged 32 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Bulls assistant coach Randy Brown will serve as the head coach for the Summer League team with assistants Nate Loenser, Charlie Henry and Paul Miller and associate coach Karen Umlauf. Their first game is Saturday against the Cavaliers.

Bulls 2018 Summer League roster