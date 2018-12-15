New Bulls coach Jim Boylen gets stamp of approval from legend Gregg Popovich

SAN ANTONIO – Gregg Popovich will thankfully give helpful advice to new Bulls coach Jim Boylen.

Fact is, however, Popovich doesn’t feel Boylen needs any.

Critics of Boylen might want to go earmuffs right about now.

“We have spoken, but I don’t counsel him,’’ Popovich said on Saturday, when discussing Boylen and the coaching change that took place on Dec. 3. “He doesn’t need my counsel. He’s been coaching a long time and he knows what it takes to win, he knows how to put a program together.

“It’s always tough to take over a program without a training camp and do everything you want to do, but he’s a pretty straight forward honest individual and he’ll do it the way he thinks is best for that group. And he’ll be fair, he’ll be demanding and he will try to make everything clear so whatever system he wants to employ will get across.

“I’ve learned as much from him as he’s learned from us here. My counsel is not necessary.’’

Strong words from a five-time NBA Championship coach, and words that should carry some weight just in case there was a sliver of concern by the Bulls front office about their decision to fire Fred Hoiberg and go with Boylen.

Boylen, however, said it’s not only an honor to have Popovich on speed dial if he does need a quick conversation, but praised the long-time Spurs coach for the program that he’s built. A program that Boylen saw first-hand, including the 2014 championship run in which he was an assistant.

“That you can coach your guys hard, you can demand excellence and still build relationships,’’ Boylen said of the Spurs way. “Still play hard, still compete, and at the end of the day you’re at the whim of the character of your guys. And they’ve had some big-time, character dudes. That’s what you learn there.

“They’re a big believer in less is more. Sometimes we all kind of take ourselves a little too seriously, do a little too much. Over-coach or whatever. But there it’s less is more. Keep it simple, get in a stance, keep your man in front of you, move the ball [in] .5 [seconds]. They don’t really have a rule book there. They have standards of behavior and play. That’s the beauty of that place. They have standards. That’s what we’re trying to get to. We have these standards that we uphold and believe in, and we’re trying to do some of that here.’’

Not the easiest ask considering Boylen has taken over with the season well underway. Like Boylen, however, Popovich took over the Spurs in a mid-season transition, so knows how difficult Boylen’s job will be.

“It’s always difficult,’’ Popovich said. “This is a rare, difficult situations to be in, but like I always tell my players if those sorts of things are the worse things you go through, your life is going to be pretty easy. It’s basketball, so get over it.’’

Rook is back

Chandler Hutchison was back in the rotation on Saturday, after battling an illness that hit him hard in Mexico City.

That meant Jabari Parker was back in his new role as third-string three and bench cheerleader. Parker was asked if Boylen has informed him that his role could change soon, and wasn’t even thinking that way.

“No, but I can’t trust that,’’ Parker said. “I just stay ready. And that shouldn’t dictate the way I work. It’s bigger than just playing at this moment.’’