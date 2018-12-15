Jabari Parker wants out of his Bulls situation, but is now needed on this trip

SAN ANTONIO – Jabari Parker’s departure might have to wait a bit.

At least for the remainder of this road trip, as the Bulls take on the Spurs tonight and then travel to Oklahoma City for a Monday night meeting.

Guard Zach LaVine suffered a left ankle injury late in the loss to Orlando, and while an MRI came back negative, the team wants to run further tests Saturday afternoon just to make sure. He will unlikely play against the Spurs, and could miss the game against the Thunder.

With Chandler Hutchison on the mend from a stomach virus picked up in Mexico City, there suddenly a shortage of wings.

Parker, who fell out of favor because of his lack of effort on defense and doing the small things on offense like setting effective screens, was moved behind Justin Holiday and Hutchison in the rotation by new head coach Jim Boylen.

The Sun-Times reported that now that Parker became eligible to trade this weekend, the Bulls front office had already started the process of talking to teams.

Parker was asked if he would demand a trade from the organization, and said, “That’s between me and him. Just don’t know.’’

A source, however, told the Sun-Times Saturday that Parker’s camp has indeed done so, hoping to work with the front office in an amicable effort to find Parker a better situation.

With LaVine sidelined, Boylen has options, including sliding Justin Holiday to the two, and starting Parker if Hutchison can’t go. Either way, the former Simeon standout might be around a few more days.