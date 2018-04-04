Quenton Nelson is consensus pick for Bears in ESPN’s latest NFL mock drafts

Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. both project Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson as the Bears’ first-round pick in their new two-round NFL mock drafts for ESPN. The pair of analysts each provided their own predictions for the first 64 picks in the upcoming draft, and Nelson remains a name that keeps coming up for the Bears.

“Josh Sitton is gone, and Nelson would represent a big upgrade,” McShay writes. “This continues a promising offseason trend of Chicago giving Trubisky what he needs to succeed.”

Nelson has become a popular target with the No. 8 overall pick in various mock drafts over the last few weeks. Kiper also had the Notre Dame lineman going to the Bears in his previous mock, calling it a “no-brainer.” The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley also has the Bears picking Nelson in his most recent mock draft.

It’s not difficult to see why draft analysts think Nelson would be a good pick. McShay ranks Nelson as the No. 2 prospect in the entire draft, and Kiper ranks him No. 3. With several quarterbacks expected to go off the board in the first few picks, Nelson could conceivably fall to the Bears with the eighth selection.

If that happens, it may be impossible to pass up on a potentially elite offensive lineman who could protect their massive investment in Mitchell Trubisky. GM Ryan Pace hasn’t been shy about making moves to position Trubisky for major improvement in his second season, and as McShay noted, picking Nelson would follow that trend.

Other potential first-round picks include Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith and Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

In the second round, the two analysts differ with who they project the Bears to pick at No. 39. Kiper goes with Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who could push for playing time on the outside. McShay predicts LSU cornerback Donte Jackson, who would be a solid consolation for missing out on higher rated defensive backs like Fitzpatrick, Ohio State’s Denzel Ward and Iowa’s Josh Jackson in the first round.