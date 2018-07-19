No Roquan Smith at Bears training camp, but GM ‘optimistic’ rookie arrives soon

BOURBONNAIS — Roquan Smith wasn’t among the Bears players who moved into training camp at Olivet Nazarene University on Thursday.

When he arrives in anybody’s guess. He still hasn’t signed his rookie contract.

“Ideally we want him here,” general manager Ryan Pace said. “But we also understand this happens. It isn’t abnormal around the league.”

The Bears, though, haven’t had a rookie holdout in 13 years. They start practice Friday afternoon, though it’s closed to the public. Pace said he’s sure that Smith is eager to arrive.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith talks in June. (AP)

Pace refused to give a date that Smith absolutely had to be in camp. He said he wasn’t surprised by the impasse. The current collective bargaining has set rookie salaries — Smith is expected to receive about $18.5 million — but leaves other details, such as cash flow and offset language, open for negotiation. Seven of the NFL’s top nine draftees have yet to sign their deals. The Bears start camp earlier than 30 of the league’s other 31 teams, though, on account of playing in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Bears signed their other six drafted players on the eve of their rookie minicamp in May. Smith didn’t sign, but fully participated in the team’s offseason activities.

Pace said the Bears have a good relationship with Smith’s agents.