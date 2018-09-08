Northwestern offense stalls in 21-7 loss to Duke

No offense. But no offense.

For the second straight week, Norrhwestern’s attack came out like gangbusters. And finished like a busted flush.

The Wildcats, who still haven’t scored in the second half this season, lost to Duke 21-7 on Saturday despite a solid defensive effort at Ryan Field.

The Wildcats got away with that approach in their opening win at Purdue, where they scored 31 first-half points and made them stick in a 31-27 victory.

In their home opener against Duke, the Cats (1-1) scored early enough, marching 79 yards with the opening kickoff. But they never got going again.

“I thought we did a great job the first drive,’’ said receiver Flynn Nagel, who had 12 catches for 133 yards. “I thought we were going to put 50 on them, that we were going to keep going down and scoring. It didn’t happen. We’ll fix it.’’

The Blue Devils (2-0) scored three second-quarter touchdowns, all on pass plays from QB Daniel Jones, who completed 16 of 22 for 192 yards, including TD throws of 9, 52 and 7 yards.

Jones left the game after a hard sack at the end of the third quarter by Joe Gaziano. It was one of two by NU’s junior end, who led the Big Ten with eight sacks last year.

“I landed on him pretty hard,’’ the 6-4, 275-pound Gaziano said. “I’m a heavy guy, I can’t imagine that feels good. I hope he’s doing all right.’’

Meanwhile, the Wildcats (1-1) again used T.J. Green to spell Clayton Thorson, who is on “a pitch count’’ in light of the ACL injury he suffered in the Cats’ bowl game last December.

“I wish I had control over that,’’ coach Pat Fitzgerald said when asked about sending in Thorson in obvious passing situations. “I’m just told from the medical team when [Thorson] is in and when he’s out. It is what it is.’’

Each Wildcats QB threw a momentum-killing second-quarter interception.

Northwestern also finished the game without both of its starting tackles, Rawshawn Slater and Blake Hance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately determined.

The offense also lost superback (tight end/fullback) Cam Green to a targeting penalty after Thorson’s interception 8:49 before halftime.

“That was kind of the theme of our offense today,’’ Fitzgerald said. “The next guy needed to step up and I don’t think that happened. Guys in the O line, at quarterback, the superback. It got interesting.’’

Thorson, who completed 22 of 38 for 198 yards, said his in-and-out status didn’t cause the offensive drought.

“I don’t think that had any effect on it,’’ he aid. “Our defense did a great job. We have to step up and score some points. Finish drives. Win our one-on-one battles.’’

No one denied, though, that the Cats’ offense was not in sync.

“That’s about how we played,’’ Fitz said when an electronic screech interrupted his post-game remarks. “We have a good team. We just didn’t play very well. Offensive football, when the timing and rhythm is off, is really ugly. It’s like bad backyard football playing with your buddies. That’s what it looked like at times.’’

It was NU’s second straight Week 2 loss to Duke, which clobbered the Wildcats 41-17 in Durham a year ago.

Fitz defended a decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal at the Duke 4 yardline early in the third quarter.

“We were somewhat inept offensively,’’ he said. “We were down two scores [21-7]. If we kick a field goal, we’re still down two scores. Let’s go be aggressive.’’

There was nothing wrong with his logic. It was his offense that was flawed.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed in the outcome,’’ Fitz said. “ We have a lot of work to do. And it starts upfront.’’

