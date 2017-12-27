One month after dropping puck at Blackhawks game, young cancer patient dies

Lauren Gravers died less than one month after dropping the puck at Blackhawks' "Hockey Fights Cancer" game. | Courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago

Less than one month after participating in the ceremonial puck drop with Eddie Olczyk at the Blackhawks’ “Hockey Fights Cancer” night, Lauren Graver of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, has died. She was 10 years old.

Graver, a fourth grader at Lion Park elementary school, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare muscle-based cancer, right before she entered the second grade.

Before the Hawks game against the Ducks on Nov. 27, Graver said she was “super excited” to have the chance to drop the puck and have her friends and family in attendance.

Lauren is dropping the ceremonial puck at our #HockeyFightsCancer Night on Nov. 27, and to say she's excited is an understatement! pic.twitter.com/N0H4dR2t6i — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 22, 2017

The emotional puck drop left Olczyk — the top TV analyst for the Blackhawks who was diagnosed with colon cancer five months ago — visibly fighting back tears as he escorted near center ice to drop the puck together.

The UC crowd stands up for a special appearance by Eddie O on #HockeyFightsCancer Night pic.twitter.com/4rjd2goKJg — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) November 28, 2017

Graver’s visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church. Her obituary in the Daily Herald asks people to “wear what you feel best in, but know that Lauren would love if her supporters wear the attire of her beloved Chicago Blackhawks, as she will be.”