Ozzie Guillen’s return to SoxFest: Ex-manager says he wants to be back with Sox

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen greets fans during the baseball team's convention Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Chicago. | Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald via AP

White Sox fans chanted “Ozzie! Ozzie!” after former manager Ozzie Guillen was announced at SoxFest’s opening ceremony Friday. He waltzed across the stage, smiling and high-fiving several fans along the way.

For the first time in eight years, Guillen is back at SoxFest. But is he back for good?

Guillen sure hopes so.

Guillen wants to be a part of the Sox in the future, but he didn’t know what his role would be.

Asked what his dream job with the organization would be, Guillen said: “I don’t believe in dreams.”

“I believe in facts,” he continued. “I can help. I know about baseball a little bit. I can help the organization in different ways. We have a manager and I respect him. I’m not coming here to look for managerial job. That’s the last thing I think about. I just want to help the organization the way I can.”

Guillen clarified: “I didn’t come here to look for a job.”

Guillen, the 2005 American League Manager of the Year who is now a manager in the Venezuela winter leagues, said he would like another shot at managing in the major league, but he’s “not losing sleep” over it.

“I will manage any team,” he said. “I’m not that good. I’m not better than the game. … [But if] they call me I’m ready for it.”

General manager Rick Hahn believes Guillen should be a major-league manager — just not with the Sox, who are high on manager Rick Renteria.

In the past, Guillen, who had a year remaining on his Sox’ contract when he took a job to manage the Marlins in 2011, has had a strained relationship with the organization — more specifically with executive vice president Kenny Williams. But Guillen said it’s gotten better as time has passed. And that’s clear as Guillen and Williams shared a stage at SoxFest for a fan Q&A panel.

“We just had a job and we were young,” Guillen said. “When you are young and you think you have more energy than anyone else. Me and Kenny are fine.”

While Guillen’s future employment with the Sox is uncertain, he’s content now to be back with the fans and “making easy money talking about baseball” on TV.

“I’m glad I’m part of this and I feel I’m back home,” he said. “I feel happy. It’s something we were looking for for a long time.”