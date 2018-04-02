Pierzynski to throw out first pitch for White Sox home opener

TORONTO — Fan favorite A.J. Piezynski, the catcher on the White Sox’ 2005 World Series champion, will throw out the first pitch before the home opener Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

Pierzynski, a two-time All-Star who ranks third all-time among Sox catchers in home runs, is tied for the major league record with 13 consecutive seasons with at least 100 games caught and ranks sixth all-time in innings caught.

James Shields, who started and won the season opener against the Royals, is scheduled to get the start.

“We’ve been on the road for a while [since Feb. 12 including spring training] but we’re looking forward to getting back and letting the fans to see their team,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “These are their guys.’’

A.J. Pierzynski in 2009. (AP)

Country music artist Brandon Lay will sing the National Anthem.

Pierzynski, a broadcaster with FOX, is expected to serve as an analyst alongside Ken Harrelson on a Sox broadcast.

Leury in left

Ultra-utility man Leury Garcia, a switch-hitter, started in left field with left-handed hitting Nicky Delmonico sitting out against Jays lefty Jaime Garcia. The Sox face another lefty, J.A. Happ, on Tuesday and Renteria wanted to get Garcia at least one start.

Garcia, 27, who played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots last season, made only four errors while enjoying his best offensive season.

“That’s my role, to play everywhere,’’ Garcia said. “I would like to play one position and play every day and start but it is what it is right now. The only job is to play everywhere as a utility, and that’s what I’ll do.’’

With infielder Tyler Saladino on the bench, Garcia expects to get most of his playing time in the outfield. He will likely give Adam Engel days off in center, too.

“But I still work a lot in the infield just in case,’’ he said.

Rather than use multiple gloves – infielders use smaller gloves than outfielders – Garcia settled on a third-base sized glove which kind of splits the difference.

“Same glove for infield and outfield, because there’s too much difference between them,’’ Garcia said. “The best is to be comfortable with one glove.’’

Hector don’t lose that number

Even though veteran Welington Castillo wore No. 53 when he broke into the majors with the Cubs, the Sox’ new catcher said he had no problem giving it to Hector Santiago, who probably has more invested in the number – including a 53 tattoo on his back.

Castillo, signed to a two-year, $15 deal as a free agent during the offseason, was issued 53 before spring training and Santiago, a non-roster invitee who is on his second tour with the Sox, was given 21. They switched numbers for the regular season at Santiago’s request.

Castillo said he had no problem changing and didn’t ask for anything in return. But Santiago is buying him two suits.

“I had six years of 53, and most of the stuff on my web site (santiago53.com), shirts I’ve had, emblems and stuff we’ve done for charity, all has 53 on it,’’ Santiago said.

“It was very good of him.”

Setting the bar

Renteria, on the low expectations for his young team outside of the clubhouse:

“We set very high expectations. We don’t care what age they are.’’

Even though they are in the second year of a rebuild, the Sox, as you might expect, don’t believe they’re a 90-loss or more team as most prognosticators predict.

“The circumstances surrounding who we are right now, I don’t want them to pay attention to anything anybody says other than what they say they are to each other,’’ Renteria said.

“It’s tough to win a major league ballgame, period. But if you do it together as a club and find a way, you have a chance. I don’t sell my guys short. We set a high bar.’’