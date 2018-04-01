Porter Moser ‘absolutely’ wants Loyola to play DePaul

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser applauds his team during the first half against Michigan in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. | Eric Gay/Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Loyola coach Porter Moser knows just how close the Ramblers’ tremendous NCAA Tournament performance was to not happening. One tweaked ankle in practice to a star player or one loss in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and Loyola may not have even had the chance at a March Madness berth.

Moser hopes what his team did — managing four consecutive upsets on neutral territory to make it to the Final Four — is a wake up call for the selection committee to not overlook mid-major teams.

“I hope our run sparks some conversation on trying to continue to find the best way [to give deserving mid-major teams at-large bids],” said Moser, who has nothing but respect for the selection committee and understands how hard its job is. “I don’t think we’re at that point yet … I think we need to continue to find the best way, because it was, according to everybody, we weren’t going to get in.”

But at the same time, Moser knows why teams like his are often pushed to the side. Strength of schedule is something mid-major programs are constantly criticized for.

In 2017, Illinois State, who shared the Missouri Valley regular-season title with Wichita State, was a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament after the Redbirds lost to the Shockers in the MVC tournament title game. The selection committee passed over Illinois State because the Redbirds didn’t have enough “quality wins.”

“You’re blamed for not having a tough schedule,” Moser said. “We’re trying [to schedule harder opponents].”

Moser doesn’t want to be in Illinois State coach Dan Muller’s position. He said his staff has been working around the clock and making “a hundred calls” to schools trying to schedule home-and-home series. The only problem is most of those calls are ignored or unsuccessful.

One school Loyola would love to play is actually just a few miles south on the Red Line. Moser said he “absolutely” wants to play DePaul and admitted they’ve “talked many times.”

But Loyola hasn’t played DePaul since 2012 when the Ramblers beat the Blue Demons 69-61 on the road.

As Loyola gets better, it’ll be more difficult for the Ramblers to find Power Five opponents who are willing to play them. Moser found that out firsthand this season when NC State bought out of a game this year in order to not play Loyola.

Michigan coach John Beilein said it’s unfortunate teams like Loyola are at a disadvantage because of their scheduling.

“They don’t get the opportunity to play home games against schools like Michigan. And they probably never will,” Beilein said. “And so as a result, they’re good but people don’t know how good they are until you see them out there.”

So after playing Loyola in the Final Four, would Michigan schedule a home-and-home series with the Ramblers? Beilein said it’s more complicated than one would think because money is factor.

“There’s a lot of implications. And that money, Michigan, every power conference needs,” Beilein said. “So as a result, that’s something that we’ve always done and we’ve been very aggressive at looking to play good road games. But I would always consider that. If Sister Jean asks me, I might even have a better chance of it happening.”