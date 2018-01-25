Proposed ‘Duerson Act’ could ban tackle football for Illinois children under 12

The Dave Duerson Act aims to ban tackle football for children under the age of 12 in Illinois. | File Photo

Citing increased concern about the long-term effects tackle football has on players, a suburban state lawmaker is unveiling a proposal Thursday that could ban children under the age of 12 from playing tackle football in Illinois.

State Rep. Carol Sente, D-Vernon Hills, will introduce a bill she’s dubbed the Dave Duerson Act, which is “aimed at helping youth enjoy the game while reducing long-term health risks,” according to a news release.

The act is named after former Bears safety Dave Duerson. He took his life at age 50 in 2011. Duerson was found to have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a debilitating brain disease that has been linked to concussions and repeated blows to the head.

His son, Tregg Duerson, former Bears players Otis Wilson and Mike Adamle and a physician will be present at Thursday’s news conference at the Thompson Center in the Loop.

This is a developing story.