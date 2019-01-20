Rams top Saints in NFC title game to reach Super Bowl LIII

Greg Zuerlein hit a 57-yard field goal in overtime to give the Rams a 26-23 victory over the Saints in the 2019 NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. Jared Goff orchestrated a pair of late drives to turn a three-point deficit inside the final two minutes into a thrilling overtime victory on the road.

Los Angeles will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, which is set to be played Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Will Lutz and Zuerlein traded field goals inside the final two minutes of regulation to set up overtime. The Saints would’ve had a chance to effectively put away the game by milking the clock down to the last seconds with one more first down, but a controversial no-call on an apparent defensive pass interference penalty forced them to leave 1:45 on the clock for the Rams to go tie it up.

The first quarter was all about the Saints as they jumped out to a 13-0 lead behind Drew Brees and the short field afforded by a Demario Davis interception. New Orleans scored on each of its first three drives, although it didn’t get into the end zone until the third one when Brees found Garrett Griffin for a five-yard score.

Brees finished the game with 249 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Rams went three-and-out on their first two drives before putting together a 13-play, 57-yard drive to set up a 36-yard field goal from Zuerlein. A fake punt by Johnny Hekker kept the drive alive near midfield and gave the Rams some new life as they battled back to trail 13-10 at halftime.

The second half saw the two teams continue a narrow battle on the field. The Saints scored on their first drive of the third quarter, only for the Rams to respond on the next series to keep the deficit to three points. In the fourth quarter, Goff pieced together a nine-play, 85-yard drive to score the game-tying field goal with about five minutes remaining.

Goff completed 25 of 40 passes for 297 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

Todd Gurley played a surprisingly small role for the Rams by carrying the ball four times and receiving three targets through the air, compared to 16 carries and one target for C.J. Anderson. The lack of usage for Gurley, one of the game’s elite running backs, will be a regular question in the coming days, even in victory.

This is the first Super Bowl trip for the Rams since the Greatest Show on Turf’s loss to the Patriots in 2001.