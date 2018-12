Report: Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to transfer

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush runs the ball against Florida State on Nov. 10 in South Bend. AP

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who lost the starting job to Ian Book earlier this season, will transfer, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Wimbush, who helped lead the Irish to a 10-3 record and Citrus Bowl win in 2017, completed 51 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in three seasons. He also rushed for 1,156 yards and 16 touchdowns.