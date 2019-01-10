Report: Rod Carey leaving Northern Illinois to coach at Temple

Rod Carey, 47, compiled a 52-30 record and won two MAC titles during his tenure at NIU. AP

Rod Carey, who led Northern Illinois to the MAC title last season, reportedly has agreed to become the next head football coach at Temple. He’s expected to be announced as the new head coach on Friday.

Carey, 47, compiled a 52-30 record and won two MAC titles during his tenure at NIU. The Huskies appeared in the conference championship in four of his six seasons.

The Owls hired Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to replace Collins on Dec. 12, only for Diaz to resign 17 days later to become the Hurricanes’ head coach.

Diaz replaced Mark Richt, who abruptly retired Dec. 30.