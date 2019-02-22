White Sox agree to minor league deal with Ervin Santana

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox and free-agent right-hander Ervin Santana have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, a source confirmed.

The White Sox have not announced the deal, which is pending a physical. He will likely be in camp Saturday.

Santana will compete for a spot in the Sox starting rotation, which includes Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Ivan Nova and Lucas Giolito. Manny Banuelos and Dylan Covey are also in the mix.

Santana, 36, was 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA with five complete games and three shutouts for the Twins in 2017. A tendon tear in his right hand limited him to five starts in 2018.

Ervin Santana of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the White Sox during the first inning of the game on August 29, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Santana has topped 200 innings in six of his 14 major league seasons and owns a career 4.04 ERA. He was an All-Star with the Angels in 2008 and with the Twins in 2017.