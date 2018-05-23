Report: White Sox’ Castillo to receive 80-game suspension for PEDs

White Sox catcher Welington Castillo will be suspended 80 games for failing a PED test, according to a report out of the Dominican Republic that was confirmed by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Castillo, 31, signed to a two-year $15 million contract as a free agent during the offseason, was in the Sox lineup. According to Dominican journalist Americo Celado, an announcement could come from Major League Baseball on Thursday.

The White Sox declined comment Wednesday night during the team’s 11-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Omar Narvaez would assume the No. 1 catcher’s role in Castillo’s absence. The Sox’ top catcher at Class AAA Charlotte, Kevan Smith, is on the disabled list.

Welington Castillo (21) reacts to his solo home run during fourth inning baseball action in Toronto on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Castillo was batting .270/.314/.477 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 118 plate appearances entering Wednesday’s game. He began his career with a five and a half year stay with the Cubs.

Covey breaks skid

Right-hander Dylan Covey was outstanding for the Sox, allowing one earned run over a career high seven innings. Covey walked one, allowed six hits and struck out eight.

Covey, working with an improved fastball in the 93-96 mph range, was on his way to halting a streak of 13 consecutive winless starts to open his career, the longest in Sox history.

Chris Volstad and Aaron Bummer each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the win.

Going deep

Yoan Moncada’s three-run homer against right-hander Alex Cobb in the third inning erased a 1-0 deficit, and Adam Engel also hit a two-run homer as the Sox went for their fifth victory in seven games.

Engel tied a career high with four hits.

Jose Rondon also homered, an opposite field shot for first career long ball.

Davidson scratched, Garcia hurt

Designated hitter Matt Davidson was a late scratch due to back stiffness. Davidson (.243/.368/.521), the team leader in home runs (11) and RBI (28), was replaced by Jose Rondon at DH.

Leury Garcia left the game with a left knee sprain and will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Sox sign another minor league outfielder

The Sox’ already thin depth in the outfield, made worse by injuries to Avisail Garcia and Nicky Delmonico, prompted a second minor league signing in three days. And that was before Leury Garcia hurt his knee sliding into third base.

Alex Presley, 32, was added to AAA Charlotte’s active roster Wednesday, two days after Michael Saunders, 31, signed a minor league deal.

Presley batted .275 with five doubles and a home run in 26 games for the AAA Norfolk Tides (Orioles). He’s a career .263 hitter in parts of eight major league seasons.

The Sox current set of outfielders is comprised of Leury Garcia, Adam Engel, Daniel Palka and Trayce Thompson. They are deep in minor league talent in the outfield, but most of that talent is at AA Birmingham and Class A Winston-Salem.

Kopech’s outing

Prized pitching prospect Michael Kopech, still working on command, needed 100 pitches to get through five innings in his start for Charlotte Wednesday. Kopech gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out eight. He threw 57 pitches for strikes.

*Left-hander Carlos Rodon (shoulder) is scheduled to make his second minor league rehab start Thursday, this one for Charlotte against Norfolk. Rodon pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first assignment for Class A Kannapolis on Saturday.