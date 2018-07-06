Zach LaVine signs Kings’ offer sheet; Bulls have 48 hours to match

Bulls guard Zach LaVine drives against Raptors guard Kyle Lowry on Feb. 14 at the United Center. Nam Y. Huh/AP

Bulls restricted free-agent guard Zach LaVine reportedly signed a four-year, $80 million offer sheet from the Kings, and the Bulls have 48 hours to match it.

“I’m disappointed that I had to get an offer sheet from another team,” LaVine told The Undefeated. “But Sacramento stepped up and made a strong impression. It appears that Sacramento wants me more than Chicago.”

The Undefeated reported that the Bulls offered LaVine a contract but that it wasn’t as strong as the Kings’ deal.

LaVine, who was acquired from the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade on draft night in 2017, averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24 games last season. He shot 38.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.