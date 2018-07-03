Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving could have plans to try and take over the East

The one-man nemesis for the Bulls has now left the Eastern Conference.

Bulls-slayer LeBron James is now a Laker, taking his talents to Hollywood.

But the idea that the Eastern Conference is somehow there for the taking, especially as far as the Bulls are concerned?

Laughable.

This is Boston’s dance, and the rest of the conference is just spectating.

A league source close to the situation told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving and former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler are still trying to figure out a way to play together. Whether that means the Celtics try and acquire Butler this summer or the two simply wait a year, both opt out of their player options after the season, and join forces that way.

Either way, the two former Team USA Basketball teammates are looking for a destination to build an elite backcourt, whether that’s in Celtics green or elsewhere in the East.

Not that this hasn’t been lurking for quite some time, either.

Last June, the Sun-Times was the first to report that Irving was looking to get out of Cleveland, with the Bulls being on his wish list. He made that known to several of his former Team USA teammates, including Butler.

ESPN then piggy-backed on the story a month later, when the Cavs front office was finally let in on Irving’s intentions.

A source said that Butler let general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball John Paxson know that Irving wanted out, but the two knew they didn’t have the assets to get him, even if they tried to get a third team involved.

Instead, they did a 180 with Butler, blowing up the roster and sending him to the Timberwolves.

So where is the situation now?

Still fluid.

Irving has already said he won’t be signing a contract extension this summer. As for Butler, a league source said that he also has no intentions of signing an extension with Minnesota, all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns.

“I just don’t think there have been many people that have understood how important winning is to me, man,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times in late April. “I just had a conversation about that very thing with somebody – not important who – but I put so much into this game and I only play to win. I don’t play for any individual stats or accolades, any of that. And at times I get lost in how everybody is not built the way that I’m built.

“The same with [Minnesota coach] Thibs [Tom Thibodeau]. People don’t understand that he puts so much time into his craft. He understands what it takes. But sometimes I just look around and I don’t understand how or why you all don’t love to get better the way that I do.’’

Can Butler still change his mind?

Absolutely. Especially if Minnesota were to do the almost improbable and move Towns – a move ownership is highly against.

The other scenario would be if Towns somehow showed Butler that he is that foxhole player rather than being “Amish-like’’ as the big man described of himself during the first-round playoff loss to Houston. Again, doubtful.

What also hasn’t helped the situation is Butler feeling like he’s being recruited harder by other teams rather than his own ownership.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor didn’t help things in April, telling a local Minneapolis radio show that Butler would be a key in recruiting players this summer. That led to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, firing back, “That’s not Jimmy’s role.’’

Obviously, Thibodeau and Butler have a strong relationship, but there is only so much Thibodeau can do in the situation.

As far as the role the Bulls play in all of this and the reshaping of the East? Very little. It will remain heads down for Gar/Pax, rebuild forward.