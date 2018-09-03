What rivalry? Cubs stay business casual as Brewers celebrate walkoff win

MILWAUKEE – The music still played in the Cubs’ clubhouse after the tough-looking loss, the volume a little lower and the Bob Marley strains more subdued than a victory mix.

But beyond that, it was a lot harder to be sure that the Cubs lost than it was to be sure that the Brewers had won just based on the emotions running through the clubhouses after Milwaukee’s dramatic 4-3 victory on a ninth-inning smash to third by Christian Yelich with the bases loaded.

“I can totally live with that,” said third baseman Kris Bryant, the target of immediate Twitter-cism for his decision to go where his momentum took him on the play, step on third and try for an inning-ending double play rather than throw to the plate. “It was a great play; it just happened to not work out in my favor. But if it did, I look like a hero. It’s funny how this works.”

See?

Kris Bryant, who came up short on a critical double play attempt in the ninth, greets Anthony Rizzo at the plate after a two-run homer in the eighth Monday.

Even after Yelich beat the throw to first and set the Brewers off on a playoff-like celebration, the Cubs still had a four-game lead in the division with 25 to play. And the rotation still had an ERA of 2.26 in the last 18 games.

Even after Carl Edwards Jr. walked Ryan Braun to load the bases in the eighth, then walked Mike Moustakas to force home the tying run, then got ejected (joining the already ejected manager, Joe Maddon), the Cubs still had the best record in the National League.

And even after Steve Cishek hit two batters and walked another in the ninth to set the stage for Yelich, the Cubs finished the day 10-4 more than halfway through a 23-games-in-23-days grind – the Red Sox the only division leader in baseball with a bigger lead.

“I think we know what’s at stake,” said newcomer Cole Hamels, who pitched another six strong innings without getting a decision – his ERA in seven starts as a Cub now 1.00.

“If you look at the way that we’ve been playing, this is – what – the third loss in two weeks,” Hamels said. “That’s where you really just kind of look at it as we lost a tough one to a good team. But we do know how to come out tomorrow and we do know how to turn the page and accomplish what we need to accomplish.”

Whether that’s simply the difference between a two-time defending division champion with 17 World Series veterans and a less tested team trying to get there, it probably says at least as much about how well the Cubs were positioned at the Labor Day benchmark on the calendar.

“Obviously, we’ve done it a few times,” said first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose eighth-inning homer – the first by a left-handed hitter off lefty Josh Hader – gave the Cubs a short-lived lead. “But we don’t ever take it for granted.”

Hamels, who played for the Phillies and Rangers before being acquired from Texas in July, doesn’t even seem to see this as a rivalry series.

“That’s kind of tough because I know the rivalries that I’ve had in the past you can definitely feel it,” he said, referring to fisticuffs-caliber series between the Phillies and Mets when those two fan bases had something at stake.

“When you have a majority of Cubs fans in the stands, I don’t know if that’s a rivalry yet,” he said. “I’ve been in rivalries. They’re not going to like me for the comment, but you can look at ticket sales.”

Rivalry? Not a rivalry? Bitter?

Tough loss? Emotional? Personal?

“It was a fun atmosphere,” Rizzo said of the Cubs-partisan, 44,000-strong vibe at Miller Park.

“It was good to get smacked in the face a little bit,” he said. “Not everything’s going to go our way all the time. We fought back; we just came up short.”

Somebody turn up the Bob Marley.