Robin Lopez is committed to staying with the Bulls and the rebuild

Robin Lopez has been a part of four playoff runs.

There likely won’t be a fifth.

At least not with the Bulls. These Bulls.

A reality he’s dealing with.

“I’m competitive and I know all the guys in this locker room are competitive, so we’re focused on getting better that day in practice, getting better and going out to try and win games,’’ Lopez said Friday. “I think we all see what’s immediately there in front of us right now.’’

Losses.

Lots of them.

More than a guy in his 10th NBA season should be willing to endure. Dwyane Wade definitely wasn’t going to suffer through this current Bulls rebuild, and that’s why he passively aggressively pushed for the buyout this summer.

But Lopez isn’t about to be mistaken for Wade. Yes, he knows he is the biggest trade asset on this team, and there’s a good chance he won’t be wearing a Bulls uniform past the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but it definitely won’t be because he wants to be elsewhere.

“You know, this is where I am,’’ Lopez said. “I don’t mean this in a bad way, but that’s not going to change tonight, tomorrow … So I’m going to go out there and take care of what my job is tonight, tomorrow.’’

What his job was Friday was trying to help his teammates end a five-game losing streak.

Mission accomplished, as the Bulls beat Charlotte, 123-120, picking up win No. 3 of the season.

While Lopez only scored six points, the Bulls were a team-high plus-12 when he was on the floor, and like he pointed out, “This is not about just me. What my focus has been, especially from a leadership standpoint is to really make sure that I’m playing the game the right way, both on the practice floor and in games to be able to back up anything I may have to say.’’

All he continues to say is “effort hasn’t been a problem.’’

Shot-making, decision-making, ball security, talent – those are real problems for this team. Problems they may have started solving against the Hornets (5-9).

Justin Holiday was stellar in his return from the birth of his first child, scoring a team-high 27 points, while Kris Dunn had his best game in a Bulls uniform, scoring a career-high 22 off the bench, including a clutch bank shot with 43 seconds left.

Lauri Markkanen scored 16, but made a huge defensive play with 3.2 seconds left, cutting off Kemba Walker’s potential game-winning layup.

That’s why coach Fred Hoiberg said, “Everyone that stepped on the floor contributed.’’

“Very important for us, especially the way things have been going the past few games,’’ Holiday said of the win. “One, it shows we can actually come out here and do what we’re supposed to do. It shows that we can actually compete and can actually win games if we play the right way. This is what the coaches have been harping on.’’

Especially with Dunn, who the entire staff has been waiting to see have a breakout game.

“I tried to lock in for my team,’’ Dunn said. “I felt like they needed me as much as I needed them, and I think we came out and played hard together. That was the biggest thing.’’

And for Lopez it was just great for him to see the rebuild have a positive night, especially after a dark 10 days.

“We’re going to do what we can with who we have,’’ Lopez said. “That has to be our mentality.’’

It will definitely remain his mentality. As long as he’s here.