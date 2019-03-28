Rookie Mark Zagunis in Cubs’ Opening Day lineup vs. Rangers
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mark Zagunis got “chills” just thinking about making his first big-league Opening Day roster, he said.
By Thursday his chills were multiplying as the rookie outfielder was penciled into left field instead of the lefty hitting Kyle Schwarber for the Cubs’ opener against the Rangers and left-hander Mike Minor.
The first lineup in the Cubs’ “year of reckoning:”
- CF Albert Almora Jr.
- 3B Kris Bryant
- 1B Anthony Rizzo
- SS Javy Baez
- C Willson Contreras
- 2B David Bote
- DH Ben Zobrist
- RF Jason Heyward
- LF Mark Zagunis
Pitching for the Cubs is left-hander Jon Lester, making his eighth career Opening Day start.