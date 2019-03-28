Rookie Mark Zagunis in Cubs’ Opening Day lineup vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mark Zagunis got “chills” just thinking about making his first big-league Opening Day roster, he said.

By Thursday his chills were multiplying as the rookie outfielder was penciled into left field instead of the lefty hitting Kyle Schwarber for the Cubs’ opener against the Rangers and left-hander Mike Minor.

The first lineup in the Cubs’ “year of reckoning:”

CF Albert Almora Jr.

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

SS Javy Baez

C Willson Contreras

2B David Bote

DH Ben Zobrist

RF Jason Heyward

LF Mark Zagunis

Pitching for the Cubs is left-hander Jon Lester, making his eighth career Opening Day start.