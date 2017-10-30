Say rut?: Harvest by Illinois bowhunters shoots ahead of last year

Harvest by Illinois bowhunters shot ahead of last year. And significantly, the percentage of males in the overall harvest jumped up to 41 percent, an indication bowhunters are focusing more on bucks and that bucks are on the move in or near the rut.

And Pike County is now the leading county for harvest.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, October 29, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 19,045 deer, compared to 15,785 for the same period in 2016. Harvest to date has consisted of 59% does and 41% males (11228:7817). Top five counties were Pike (548),Fulton (509), Jefferson (476), JoDaviess (370), and Randolph (367). Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at

http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdown: