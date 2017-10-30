Harvest by Illinois bowhunters shot ahead of last year. And significantly, the percentage of males in the overall harvest jumped up to 41 percent, an indication bowhunters are focusing more on bucks and that bucks are on the move in or near the rut.

And Pike County is now the leading county for harvest.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, October 29, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 19,045 deer, compared to 15,785 for the same period in 2016.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 59% does and 41% males (11228:7817).  Top five counties were Pike (548),Fulton (509), Jefferson (476), JoDaviess (370), and Randolph (367).

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at
http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdown:

County 2016 2017
Adams 360 358
Alexander 37 50
Bond 99 124
Boone 42 45
Brown 221 260
Bureau 192 236
Calhoun 164 174
Carroll 198 231
Cass 161 182
Champaign 118 142
Christian 151 201
Clark 183 205
Clay 163 164
Clinton 91 168
Coles 162 230
Cook 23 38
Crawford 221 283
Cumberland 120 151
DeKalb 47 65
DeWitt 168 205
Douglas 45 69
Dupage 1 10
Edgar 96 126
Edwards 44 74
Effingham 150 154
Fayette 223 265
Ford 19 19
Franklin 270 339
Fulton 417 509
Gallatin 41 74
Greene 172 226
Grundy 99 107
Hamilton 164 156
Hancock 183 232
Hardin 79 101
Henderson 52 68
Henry 139 195
Iroquois 98 125
Jackson 257 361
Jasper 135 170
Jefferson 376 476
Jersey 152 152
JoDaviess 313 370
Johnson 189 177
Kane 63 105
Kankakee 91 99
Kendall 61 71
Knox 254 294
Lake 64 90
LaSalle 223 232
Lawrence 126 140
Lee 141 162
Livingston 74 94
Logan 83 101
Macon 146 165
Macoupin 259 363
Madison 263 273
Marion 251 345
Marshall 102 111
Mason 90 131
Massac 67 65
McDonough 134 148
McHenry 167 157
McLean 149 205
Menard 73 133
Mercer 127 187
Monroe 84 130
Montgomery 198 208
Morgan 160 190
Moultrie 97 126
Ogle 234 233
Peoria 283 327
Perry 235 234
Piatt 34 68
Pike 529 548
Pope 153 189
Pulaski 59 49
Putnam 90 73
Randolph 290 367
Richland 92 125
Rock Island 231 257
Saline 100 165
Sangamon 204 277
Schuyler 226 292
Scott 45 76
Shelby 230 265
St. Clair 170 231
Stark 44 48
Stephenson 176 193
Tazewell 156 209
Union 212 226
Vermilion 268 297
Wabash 50 73
Warren 72 93
Washington 113 180
Wayne 220 289
White 101 106
Whiteside 163 204
Will 244 248
Williamson 268 352
Winnebago 155 174
Woodford 156 185
Grand Total 15785 19045