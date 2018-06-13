Slumping Kris Bryant rests up for Cubs’ weekend series against Cardinals

MILWAUKEE – What’s wrong with Kris Bryant?

The Cubs’ slumping MVP got the afternoon off Wednesday in a game at Miller Park with first place in the National League Central on the line to give him what manager Joe Maddon considered a needed rest.

Bryant, who gets two days’ rest including Thursday’s scheduled off day for the team, takes an 0-for-16 slide into Friday’s series opener in St. Louis. And Thursday marks exactly a month since his last home run.

“Sometimes they get you — most of the time they get you,” Bryant said after going 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Brewers. “It’s just the ebb and the flow of the game. Sometimes it’ll continue to eat you up, and you’ve just got to go with it and realize that things will turn around.

Bryant is not happy with a strike call by ump Nick Mahrley in Thursday's game against the Phillies. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

“At any given moment, you look around the league and someone is struggling,” he said. “And it’s not fun, but it’s really where you find out what you’re made of.”

Bryant, who has one extra-base hit this month, used the word “frustrating” and has looked at times like he could use the mental break as much as physical.

“I’m not really concerned about that,” Maddon said of his two-time All-Star. “He’s just been off with his swing a little bit, and he just looks fatigued a little bit, so I want to get him off his feet.”

Bryant said he actually “felt great” at the plate Tuesday on a night Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson pitched a seven-inning gem.

“I thought I took some borderline pitches. I thought a couple calls went the other way,” he said. “But it’s just finding a way to swing at the right pitches, trying not to force something. It’s all about being patient; that’s who I am.”

Even through the slump, Bryant still is hitting .281 this season with a .391 on-base percentage that ranks sixth in the National League, and an .871 OPS.

“The last three or four games haven’t been great, but I think there’s a lot of people that would want to be in my shoes,” he said. “Sometimes it’s all about perspective and how you look at things. It’s hard when the scoreboard’s right in front of your face.

“But my expectations are really high. That’s the greatest and worst thing in the world. That’s how I look at it.”