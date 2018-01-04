White Sox land relievers Luis Avilan, Joakim Soria in 3-team, 5-player trade

Seeking to bolster their bullpen, the White Sox acquired left-hander Luis Avilan and right-hander Joakiam Soria in a five-player, three-team trade Thursday that included the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers reportedly gave the White Sox $2 million in cash considerations in exchange for minor-league infielder Jake Peter, and the Dodgers acquired left-hander Scott Alexander from the Royals in return for infielder Erick Mejia and right-hander Trevor Oaks. The Royals reportedly sent an additional $1 million to the Sox.

Avilan is expected to earn $2.3 million through arbitration in 2018. Soria is set to earn $10 million as part of his contract.

“This deal provides us with additional late-inning options as we look to solidify our bullpen,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “Both Avilan and Soria provide us with veteran depth and enhanced flexibility moving forward.”

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) ORG XMIT: OTKOW

Avilan, 28, was 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 61 games last season for the Dodgers. He struck out 52 in 46 innings — or 10.2 batters per nine innings.

Soria, 33, was 4-3 with one save and a 3.70 ERA in 59 games for the Royals last season. He has 204 career saves.

He struggled in two seasons after returning to the Royals in 2016, posting a career-high in walks (27 in 66 2/3 innings). His ERA also rose to 4.05 that season.

Alexander, 28, emerged as a key pitcher for the Royals last season, going 5-4 with four saves and a 2.48 ERA in 58 games. The Dodgers lost durable Brandon Morrow from their bullpen when he signed with the Cubs this offseason, and lefty Tony Watson became a free agent.

The 24-year-old Peter hit a combined .279 at Class AA and Class AAA in the White Sox organization.

Kansas City got 24-year-old starter Trevor Oaks, a righty who went 4-3 with 3.83 ERA at Triple-A for the Dodgers, and 23-year-old infielder Erick Mejia, a switch-hitter who spent most of the season at Double-A for Los Angeles, batting .278 with 28 stolen bases overall in the minors.