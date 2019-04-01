Ten years after: The Jay Cutler trade — was it worth it for Bears?

The excitement throughout Chicago over the Bears’ trade for Jay Cutler 10 years ago Tuesday was palpable. And overwhelming. It even caught the man who made it happen, general manager Jerry Angelo, by surprise.

“I’m really shocked by it,” Angelo said a day later. “I knew we’d create some energy, but it’s almost like a tsunami type of energy.”

Despite building a Super Bowl team just two years prior, the Cutler trade was Angelo’s crowning moment — a bold move most Bears fans and critics thought neither he nor the Bears had the gumption to make — and also the beginning of the end. Three years later, Angelo was suddenly and unceremoniously fired by team president Ted Phillips after 11 seasons as GM.

The rise and fall of Angelo illustrates the hope and ultimate futility of the Cutler era more than anything else. The trade transformed Angelo from a target to a genius overnight (“I’ll dine for free tonight,” Angelo said that day.). But it also accelerated upheaval in an organization already wracked by dysfunction in the McCaskey era.

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (center) poses with general manager Jerry Angelo (left) and coach Lovie Smith (right) at a press conference on April 3, 2009 at Halas Hall after the Bears acquired Cutler in a trade with the Denver Broncos the previous day. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

After Cutler’s first season in 2009, coach Lovie Smith fired six offensive assistants. In Cutler’s eight seasons, the Bears fired two general managers (Angelo and Phil Emery), two head coaches (Lovie and Marc Trestman) and four offensive coordinators (Ron Turner, Mike Martz, Mike Tice and Aaron Kromer). In the eight seasons before Cutler’s arrival, the Bears fired zero GMs, one head coach and two offensive coordinators.

For all that change and all the moves made to give Cutler a comfort zone, the Bears had one playoff appearance — a trip to the NFC Championship Game in the 2010 season that also epitomized the Cutler era. Playing at Soldier Field, Cutler was ineffective early and then suffered an unapparent — but legit — knee injury, missing most of the second half of a 21-14 loss that sent the Packers to the Super Bowl.

We’ll never know if the Bears would have been better off had Angelo not pulled the trigger on the Cutler deal, stayed with Kyle Orton for 2009 and looked to the draft for a franchise quarterback. But if the Cutler deal was a mistake, given the times it was a mistake Angelo had to make. The Bears were that desperate for a quarterback.

Regardless of the outcome, the Cutler trade will stand as one of the most memorable moments in Bears history — a deal that brought great joy to their fans. In that spirit, here’s a look back at how that seemingly glorious moment transpired.

The back-drop

The Bears were two years removed from losing Super Bowl XLI to the Colts. They were 7-9 in 2007 and 9-7 in 2008, when they missed a playoff berth after losing to the 7-8 Houston Texans in Week 17. That the 9-7 Arizona Cardinals reached the Super Bowl that season with Kurt Warner only magnified the importance of a quality quarterback as a difference-maker.

Orton, a 2005 fourth-round draft pick from Purdue, was the Bears’ starting quarterback in 2008 — he completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 2,972 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was 25th in the NFL in passer rating (79.6), 25th in completion percentage and 21st in yards per game (198). Orton, who was 21-12 as a starter, was entering the final year of a two-year contract in 2009.

The urgency

With the failure of former first-round pick Rex Grossman, the Bears had 17 different starting quarterbacks in 13 seasons since Erik Kramer set the franchise record for single-season passing yards (3,838) in 1995. In fact, Sid Luckman, who last played in 1950, still was the Bears’ career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. Bill Wade, who last played in 1966, still was the career leader in 300-yard games (nine).

And the heat was on Angelo to rectify that. In his eight seasons as GM, the Bears had 11 different starting quarterbacks.

“We’ve got to get the quarterback position stabilized. We’re fixated on that, and I don’t want us to lose sight of it,” Angelo said following the 2008 season. “It starts with the quarterback and that’s the bottom line.”

The set-up

A series of events far from Halas Hall created the opportunity for Angelo to pounce. The Broncos fired coach Mike Shanahan after losing their final three games to go from the division lead to out of the playoffs at 8-8 in 2008. They hired Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

When McDaniels inquired about trading for Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel — who was 11-5 in place of an injured Tom Brady in 2008 — ESPN reported in early March of 2009 that Cutler was miffed and wanted to be traded. The Bears, Lions and Buccaneers were listed as possible suitors.

A sit-down between Cutler and McDaniel failed to soothe Cutler’s hurt feelings, the Broncos were actively looking to trade him and the Bears and Angelo quickly were reported to be aggressively in pursuit.

The anticipation

With Cutler on the block and the Bears in need of a quarterback, Chicago was atwitter with anticipation of a blockbuster deal.

Greg Couch of the Sun-Times: “If that means trading a first-round pick and Kyle Orton, fine. Two first-rounders and Orton? Sure. More? Fine.”

David Haugh of the Tribune: “To sit idly by after Cutler officially has requested a trade from the Broncos would be professional negligence by the Bears. One day Kyle Orton still can develop into a solid NFL quarterback. Cutler already is. … Cutler would be the gift to Chicago that keeps on giving for the next decade.”

But there was dissent, in the papers and on the sports talk radio.

Mike North of The Score, writing in the Sun-Times: “I’m going to get excited over a guy who has an under-.500 record as a starter? He hasn’t won a playoff game. … I’ll stay with my guy, Kyle Orton.”

Dan McNeil of The Score, writing in the Sun-Times: “Jay Cutler is this decade’s Ryan Leaf. Big body. Big arm. Big dope. Put me down for a big, ‘No.’ Sounds more like Rex Grossman than John Elway.”

The deal

Even with all the speculation and anticipation, the consummation of the Cutler deal still was shocking. The Bears traded first-round draft picks in 2009 and 2010, a third-round pick in 2009 and Orton to the Broncos for Cutler and a fifth-round draft pick in 2009.

It is sometimes forgotten that Bears increased the value of the deal by selecting wide receiver Johnny Knox of Abilene Christian with the 2009 fifth-round pick from the Broncos. Knox made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner as a rookie and scored 12 touchdowns and averaged 16.6 yards per catch in three seasons before suffering a devastating, career-ending injury against the Seahawks in 2011.

The Broncos drafted defensive end Robert Ayers with the first-round pick from the Bears (18th overall). They traded the third-round pick to the Steelers in a deal that netted tight end Richard Quinn and guard Seth Olsen (the Steelers used the third-round pick that originally belonged to the Bears to take wide receiver Mike Wallace, a future Pro Bowl player).

The Broncos eventually traded the 2010 first-round pick they received from the Bears (11th overall) to the 49ers and in a series of other deals ended up with wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker. (The 49ers, with the Bears’ original pick at No. 11, took offensive tackle Anthony Davis, a starter on three of their playoff teams under Jim Harbaugh.)

The reaction

The Cutler trade generally was hailed by stunned Bears fans as a masterstroke by Angelo.

“There is a GOD! Jerry Angelo, you’ve redeemed yourself … somewhat,” one fan wrote to a Sun-Times blog.

Other comments:

“Gotta give it up to Jerry Angelo for getting it done and backing up his words.”

“Christmas has come early in Chicago.”

But also, “What a waste of money on a crybaby. Two No. 1s that are needed to build an aging OL, get a receiver, build depth at defensive tackle or get a safety … He could have gotten [Matt Cassel] for way cheaper.”

Media reaction was a little more measured.

Rick Telander in the Sun-Times: “This trade will be the one Angelo rides to enshrinement or out of town on a rail. There’s no middle ground here.”

Barry Rozner in the Daily Herald: “After so many sleepy years that left you scratching your head, Jerry Angelo had himself one fabulous day Thursday. … Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. At least on this day, Jerry Angelo managed to be both.”

Cutler’s petulance that set everything in motion was dismissed by some, rationalized by others but couldn’t be ignored.

Rick Morrissey in the Tribune: “If Jay Cutler doesn’t raise red flags, Bears fans, you are colorblind. From all appearances and indications, he has the maturity level of larva.”

The Man of the Hour

Cutler said all the right things in his introductory press conference at Halas Hall on April 3, 2009.

“It’s a little humbling,” he said. “To grow up a Bears fan [in Santa Claus, Ind.] and watch this organization for so long, and then to come full circle and have an opportunity to play [for the Bears] … it’s a dream come true.”

As for the consternation that led to his departure from Denver: “Obviously, there’s been a lot said on my part and the Broncos’ part over the last couple of months,” Cutler said. “I think both sides would possibly do a few things different, but everything happens for a reason and that’s behind me.”

And he disagreed with the notion that he came to Chicago as a savior: “I don’t see myself as that at all. In this league, I think I’ve learned over the past three years that it takes offense, it takes defense, it takes special teams and it takes great coaching. If you don’t have all four of those, you’re not gonna go very far.”

The Upshot

Cutler’s assessment of his role with the Bears would turn out to be painfully accurate. He ended up setting franchise records for career passing yards (24,433), passer rating (85.2), completion percentage (61.8) and 300-yard games (16). But he was no savior. He’s the most prolific passer in Bears history, but not the best quarterback.

As it turned out, Cutler was as talented as advertised. He was a good teammate and passionate about being the best he could be — two misunderstood qualities about him. But he lacked the “it” factor — the intangibles that often make a productive quarterback a winning one.

He couldn’t summon the laser focus when he needed it most. He couldn’t avoid the crucial mistake. He couldn’t avoid bad luck and too often struggled to overcome it. He earned the respect of his teammates — especially in his later years with the Bears — but didn’t have the presence that compelled them to reach another level. Cutler never instilled the kind of fear in his opponents that made them play stupid — like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers do so well. He could lead a team to victory, but couldn’t carry them there. All in all, it was a roll-of-the-dice that ignored one reality: As talented as he was, Cutler needed more help than the Bears gave him.