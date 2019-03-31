Texas toast: Will Cubs’ Yu Darvish find focus just by looking somewhere else?

ARLINGTON, Texas — At least it wasn’t physical.

For better or for worse, that was the Cubs’ takeaway from Yu Darvish’s emotionally charged face plant of a season debut against former teammates in Texas.

“I saw just an amped-up version of him, obviously a guy who was excited to be back here pitching in Texas and excited to pitch against his old team,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said.

Darvish admitted his first start back in Texas since his original big-league team traded him in 2017 was a big deal to him, and catcher Willson Contreras said he saw the emotions in Darvish’s body language during the seven-walk start that didn’t survive the third inning.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy makes a visit to the mound Saturday to try to refocus Yu Darvish, who walked seven in a season debut that didn't survive the third inning.

“You saw the joking around in the first inning with [the Rangers’] Elvis Andrus,” Hottovy said. “And that’s great. He’s obviously comfortable with these guys. But there’s also a focus factor that we need to make sure that we’re in on.”

Whether a function of lacking focus, Darvish’s pace slowed at times, and his delivery sped up at times – something Hottovy said will be addressed with both Darvish and Contreras between starts.

“We’ll have cues between him and Willson to kind of remind them, `Hey, pick the tempo up,’ “Hottovy said of a topic of conversation with the pitcher during spring training, too.

Darvish, who might be the most important pitcher in the Cubs’ playoff plans this year, said he had no physical excuses and blamed himself after the game. Hottovy said he’s confident that a simple change of venue will make a difference for a pitcher that looked good throughout the spring.

That comes Thursday in Atlanta against the defending National League East champs.

“You’ll get back to seeing maybe a more focused version of him,” Hottovy said. “There were so many external factors here with being from here, he played here, family here, old teammates – all those things play in.

“I just think taking Yu out of this environment is just going to help him get to a place where he’ll be more focused and ready to roll on a new team.”