The Bulls fans’ guide to tanking over the final 21 games of the regular season

Fred Hoiberg is holding out hope that his young “big three’’ can figure it out over the last 21 games.

The Bulls fan base? They’re fine with Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn figuring it out going into next season, especially if it means a higher draft pick come June.

“They hopefully will get it going on the same night,’’ Hoiberg said after Tuesday night’s 15-point loss in Charlotte. “It hasn’t happened yet, but they’re obviously fully capable of doing that.’’

They likely are, but the people that actually want that to happen over the next five weeks are in a small minority.

The Bulls front office showed its hand out of the All-Star Break, benching veterans Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday, resulting in four losses since that decision. Yet, almost no ground has been made up in the tanking effort.

Digest this number for a moment: The eight bottom teams currently occupying the NBA’s basement entered Wednesday a combined 1-41 over their last 42 games. Two of the teams – Memphis and Phoenix – are on 10-game losing streaks.

There is a realization that Bulls fans need to grasp at this point: Forget falling into the bottom five of the draft lottery. Not happening without some lucky bouncing balls.

So here’s the Bulls Fans’ Guide to Tanking the Final 21 Games.

Who to cheer for:



1. Obviously, whoever is playing the Bulls – The losing streak is up to five, but the team currently still sits in the No. 8 spot in the battle for last place.

2. Whoever is playing New Orleans – The Bulls acquired the Pelican’s first-round pick in the Nikola Mirotic trade, and while it’s protected if it falls in the top five, New Orleans has actually won six straight to make it the 20th pick overall for now. Unacceptable. The Bulls need the Pelicans to hit hard times and fall out of the playoffs.

Which five Bulls players matter in order of importance:



1. Lauri Markkanen – The big man shot just 18 percent from three-point range in the month of February.

2. Kris Dunn – His improvement in his second season has been eye-opening.

3. David Nwaba – When Nwaba plays well the Bulls are usually in games. Time to think extension with him.

4. Zach LaVine – The knee is holding up, and the rhythm is coming back. Just get out of the season healthy.

5. Bobby Portis – The third-year big man has established himself as a legit weapon off the bench.

Which five Bulls have nothing left to show:

1. Robin Lopez – A nice trade chip to have going into the offseason because of an expiring contract.

2. Justin Holiday – See Robin Lopez.

3. Cristiano Felicio – Great for tanking, but he’s a fringe NBA player.

4. Jerian Grant – He’s already shown he’s a better option than Cameron Payne as a back-up to Dunn.

5. Fred Hoiberg – The third-year coach has the ears and eyes of the players.

The three college players to watch (assuming the Bulls stay with the No. 8 pick):



1. Michael Porter Jr. – The freshman forward is now cleared to practice after November back surgery, but yet to play a game. If his health checks out come draft time, the Bulls have to hope other teams will be scared off of him and he slides.

2. Trae Young – The Bulls have no intention of drafting the over-hyped point guard, but need another team in front of them to be fooled, so a more talented wing or big man slides down a spot.

3. Marvin Bagley III – Privately, this is the player that several members of the Bulls organization believe is a better fit with Markkanen. It would give Hoiberg two versatile bigs.