The Bulls’ Gar Forman and John Paxson are on the clock, and hopefully hype free

This is the part of the NBA season where the fake amateur scouts wearing media credentials come out in droves.

After all, they watched three or four Trae Young games this past season, and saw “a whole bunch of highlights’’ of the Oklahoma guard on SportsCenter. So of course their experts.

As far as how he would actually fit in with the Bulls? Heck, minor details.

Sure he’s a ball-dominant point guard, completely conflicting with Fred Hoiberg’s move-the-ball offense. And yes, the Bulls were 27th in defense, so why not add another defensive liability into the mix.

It’s all good that opposing teams might pick-and-isolate him to death, but did you see that 35-footer he put up? He didn’t make it, but hey, that’s exciting offensive basketball.

Media scouting expert would also like you to forget the fact that of the top 11 teams in opponents’ scoring, 10 of them made the playoffs. And as far as Golden State and Cleveland were concerned – both bored with the process during the regular season – once the playoffs started the Warriors were their usual dominant defensive self, finishing second, while Cleveland jumped up to fifth.

So how’s that push for Trae Young at No. 7 feeling right about now? All 6-feet, half-inch of him.

Here’s the reality of what this draft is for the Bulls:

As long as Hoiberg is in that coaching chair, the offense is going to continue adding more sets where the ball ends up in the hands of Lauri Markkanen. Kris Dunn is the best chance they have of an elite defender, Zach LaVine is that athletic wing with serious defensive concerns, and Robin Lopez is in the final year of his contract.

What’s missing is that wing/small forward who can guard, while slowly becoming part of the offense, or that interchangeable big that can switch between the four and five with Markkanen.

Any other area addressed is a slap in the face to the rebuild or a draft board that went terribly wrong.

According to one NBA executive, this draft is top heavy with some fool’s gold, while picks 15-30 are loaded with a collection of players close in talent and having a lot of upside.

That’s why there’s a realistic chance that the player the Bulls grab at No. 22 [the New Orleans pick] turns out to be better than the No. 7.

What should have Bulls fans a bit anxious leading into Thursday’s draft night, however, is general manager Gar Forman once let Kentucky coach John Calipari talk him into making Marquis Teague a first-round draft pick.

THREE DREAM SCENARIOS FOR THE BULLS

1. They are able to package No. 7, No. 22 and likely a future protected first-round pick to move up and grab the player the coaching staff feels will best fit with Markkanen in Marvin Bagley III.

2. They are able to package No. 7 and No. 22 to move up and grab the player that the coaching staff feels would be the second-best fit with Markkanen in Jaren Jackson Jr.

3. Michael Porter Jr. falls to No. 7, and the Bulls add shooting with the 22nd pick, grabbing Maryland’s Kevin Huerter.

THREE NIGHTMARE SCENARIOS FOR THE BULLS

1. They drink the hype Kool-Aid and pick Young No. 7, and then double-down on a draft gone very wrong, selecting Grayson Allen with No. 22.

2. Wendell Carter Jr. is grabbed by the Bulls, and the entire fan base yawns. And Allen still ends up on the team. Forman loves his Dukies.

3. They trade down to No. 10 and draft Mikal Bridges, thinking they’ve found the next Jimmy Butler.