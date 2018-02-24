The Zach LaVine-Jimmy Butler showdown Part II will have to wait until next year

MINNEAPOLIS – Zach LaVine would have loved one more go at Jimmy Butler.

The last time they faced off a few weeks ago, it was a classic showdown between the two, with LaVine finishing with 35 points and the win, and Butler putting up 38 in his homecoming.

A one-on-one game that could easily have been moved to a local YMCA in the West Loop and settled there.

The rematch, however, would have to wait.

Butler was not on the floor in the 122-104 Timberwolves win on Saturday, regretfully so, as far as LaVine was concerned.

“For sure,’’ LaVine said after the game, when asked if he missed that matchup. “Just to have him on the court. You don’t want anybody to be injured like that.’’

According to a source, Butler suffered a tear in his right meniscus in the Friday night loss to Houston, and was spending the next few days figuring out the path that would get him back on the court the quickest. The source told the Sun-Times that it was a goal of his “to be right for the playoffs,’’ and while surgery is likely, there were different procedures being explored.

Considering how much Butler meant to the Bulls, it was an injury that both organizations felt.

“Knowing Jimmy, he’s a quick healer and obviously as tough a player as there is in this game,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I’m sure he’ll do everything to get himself back to where he can help this team in the playoffs. He’s done so much for this team already in a short time, already brought a winning culture to this team. Always wish him the best.’’

Not the only coach on the Target Center floor to feel that way, either.

“Anytime a player goes down you have concern, particularly a player like that, when he stays down that’s not Jimmy,’’ Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau would know.

He helped raise Butler in the NBA back in his Bulls days, and was well-versed in the make-up of the All-Star.

“Jimmy is a fierce competitor, so I think that part, there’s probably a little disappointment there, but the one thing about Jimmy is he has great mental toughness, and if you know his story this guy has overcome just about everything you can overcome,’’ Thibodeau said. “That’s one of his great strengths and I think that’s why he is who he is.’’

The injury really hit close to home for LaVine. Not only because of the matchup in their first meeting and the fact that LaVine was sent to the Bulls in the trade Thibodeau made for Butler, but because LaVine tore his left anterior cruciate ligament a year ago this month.

“It’s scary,’’ LaVine said. “You know you hurt yourself, you don’t know how bad. You think you’re good, you’re a tough minded person trying to get through it.’’

Butler was actually in the arena and on crutches before the game, fulfilling an obligation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and was in good spirits.

As far as his current and former teams, well, they didn’t have much time to dwell on the injury.

Minnesota (37-26) is busy trying to end a 13-year playoff drought, battling nightly in the hotly-contested Western Conference, while the Bulls (20-39) have 23 regular-season games left to develop their youth, see who fits moving forward, and oh yeah, hopefully lose as many games as possible to keep the tank alive and well.

LaVine led the Bulls with 21 points in the loss, while the suddenly undermanned Timberwolves were led by Jeff Teague’s 25 points.