Theo on heat Joe Maddon taking: ‘It’s not manager against manager’

Cubs president Theo Epstein had his manager’s back for all the heat Joe Maddon seems to have taken from media and fans during this postseason.

“It’s not manager against manager. That stuff just gets under the microscope so much this time of year,” said Epstein, who has admitted disagreeing at times with Maddon’s decisions – in particular, some bullpen moves last October and November.

“It’s players performing,” Epstein said. “And when you get a lead in the series and when you get a bunch of relievers throwing well you can make tactically aggressive decisions, and your strategies tend to work.

“When you’re in a tough spot late in the game and you’re searching for consistency in the pen, it just puts all managers in a tough spot.”

Cubs president Theo Epstein and manager Joe Maddon.

The Cubs’ bullpen walked 26 batters in 28 2/3 innings the first nine games of the postseason.

Case in point

A Cubs bullpen that performed well overall this season despite the highest walk rate in the majors had an especially rough postseason with command issues.

“That’s something we’ve got to take responsibility for and try to nudge it in a better direction this winter,” Epstein said.

Among those struggling the most have been two of Maddon’s three most trusted setup guys, Carl Edwards Jr. and Mike Montgomery.

“We still believe in them,” said Epstein, who could be faced with replacing pending free agent closer Wade Davis during a winter that promises to be nearly all about pitching for the Cubs.

Edwards for much of the season was considered a closer in the making. Even with periodic walk problems during the season, Edwards gave up only 29 hits in 66 1/3 innings this year.

“He’s had a few rough, real rough, moments this postseason,” Epstein said, “but he’s just going to grow from it and it’s going to make him better.”

Bryzzo closed for maintenance?

The Cubs hitting woes during the postseason have summed up by the combined slumps of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

Bryant was 7-for-37 (.189) and homerless this postseason before his one-out solo shot off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning Thursday night. When Rizzo followed with a groundout, he dropped to 5-for-35 (.143) with one homer and 14 strikeouts.

“Guys go through slumps and you can’t pick your timing,” Epstein said. “It’s happened at a bad time for us and for those guys. But you’ve just got to keep grinding. For us to be in this position without those two guys having great postseasons says a lot about this team as a whole and the depth of the 25 guys.”

It might also say something about the fact this team faced Stephen Strasburg twice, Max Scherzer twice (counting a relief appearance) and Kershaw twice. They were expected to be the top three Cy Young vote getters in the National League this year.

“We’ve had a disproportionate number of starts against the best pitching in baseball,” Epstein said.

Third watch

Raul Ibanez played with or against all the American League’s standout third basemen over a nearly two-decades-long career that ended in 2014, and believes the Cubs’ Kris Bryant is up there with any of them.

But Ibanez, now a special assistant with the Dodgers, wouldn’t trade their guy — Justin Turner — for the Cubs’ guy, 2016 MVP season and all.

“These guys are both topnotch, but what Turner means to this ball club is too important,” Ibanez said. “Watching him day in and day out, how special he is, what he does on the field, in the batter’s box, defensively and also in the locker room with his leadership — he’s a tremendous player and a tremendous person, a superstar in every sense of the word.”

Contributing: Steve Greenberg

