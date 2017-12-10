Time to assess keepers for the Bulls, and who might be shown the door

The signs were obvious as last season was winding down.

Cristiano Felicio was regressing, and it wasn’t like it was subtly happening.

The Bulls back-up big man went from a staple in the rotation, averaging 18-plus minutes per game in January and February, to a guy that was seeing limited action in the last few weeks, including a handful of DNPs [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision.

Then again, since when does general manager Gar Forman base decisions on the obvious? Forman rewarded Felicio’s declining play with a four-year, $32-million extension this summer.

So how’s it working out?

Felicio has three-straight DNP Coach’s Decision, and hasn’t seen the floor in five of the last eight games.

“I don’t know if it’s a step backward,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said when discussing Felicio. “There are going to be times for Cris to get out there and make an impact for this team. The big thing is to keep himself ready, keep himself in shape, which he’ll do. He’s been doing a good job staying after shootarounds or he’ll stay after and get a good, solid workout. That’s the big thing right now is to keep his conditioning and keep his timing when his name is called.’’

Translation: Felicio is just a warm body on the roster but has no real staying power in this rebuild.

Twenty-five games into the regular season, it’s enough of a sample size to now see who exactly is a solid piece to move forward with.

Gold Standard Keepers

Lauri Markkanen – Forman and VP pf basketball operations John Paxson nailed this one. Markkanen has been better than advertised, and plays beyond his years. The rookie is already the best scoring threat on the roster.

Kris Dunn – There were some early questions about Dunn’s outside shooting, but the second-year player is not only improving on his shooting fundamentals, but can develop into an elite defender. Now, if he could clean up all those turnovers.

Zach LaVine – Yet to play a regular-season game, LaVine’s athleticism and scoring ability will be huge as the rebuild moves forward.

Keepers for Now

Bobby Portis – Portis is not an NBA starter, but he is a rotation guy, even on a playoff team. His energy and ability to rebound will keep him in the league, and on the Bulls roster.

David Nwaba – Off-the-charts athleticism, as well as the potential to be an elite wing defender, Nwaba continues opening eyes within the organization. When LaVine returns, does Nwaba take minutes from Denzel Valentine? That remains to be seen.

Denzel Valentine – It’s still hard to figure out what Valentine projects to be. Yes, he can get hot from outside, and yes, he can play-make, but doing it consistently is the question, and his lack of athleticism is sometimes very obvious.

Jerian Grant – The former starting point guard is now where he should be – on the bench.

Trade Bait

Robin Lopez – Great contract to acquire, and a no-nonsense big man that will do whatever is asked of him. Lopez might not see post-trade deadline in a Bulls uniform.

Nikola Mirotic – If Mirotic keeps playing like he has since returning, his stock will be way up come February.

Justin Holiday – Is the perfect rotation piece for a playoff team, and at least worth making the phone call on.

Replaceable

Paul Zipser – He still has trouble putting the ball on the floor, and his defense hasn’t been as consistent as it was last season.

Felicio – His game is going backwards.

Quincy Pondexter – Great guy and vet, but better served on a playoff team rather than babysitting.