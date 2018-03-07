Why does this hockey fan have so many Tommy Wingels jerseys?

Tommy Wingels appears to have a very passionate fan with a penchant for buying sweaters. | Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tommy Wingels seems like a nice enough NHL player. He performed admirably in a minor role for the Blackhawks this season before being traded to the Bruins. He represented the Hawks for Hockey Is For Everyone month, continuing the advocacy he started doing with the You Can Play Project years ago. He’s a guy worth rooting for.

Still, having stumbled upon this tweet from last month when Wingels was traded … there are so many questions to be asked.

First of all … why?

For those counting at home, that’s 20 different pieces of Wingels-related apparel. Most of them seem to be representing different teams, even though the Bruins are just the fourth NHL team of Wingels’ career. Why is there a Canadiens sweater? How did the Flyers end up there? Is that a Canucks sweater? And no, the person’s last name doesn’t appear to be Wingels, so it’s not simply a case of someone who really likes personalized jerseys.

Lots of hockey fans have eclectic sweater collections, but this one is just confusing.

(Hat tip to r/hockey)