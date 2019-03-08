Tyler Chatwood quietly throwing strikes, pitching scoreless innings for Cubs

Flying mostly under the radar this spring, Tyler Chatwood has quietly put together eight innings across three outings and allowed only one walk.

Chatwood, whose franchise record of 8.2 walks per nine innings last season cost him his rotation job, walked the third batter he faced this spring but faced 22 since without one.

“He’s been really outstanding,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Great command of his pitches, strike-throwing with movement and good velocity too – like, 94, 95, 96 sometimes. And throwing some curveballs for strikes.”

On Wednesday, Chatwood pitched the final three innings of a victory over the Royals, allowing three hits in the scoreless outing, with one strikeout.

A determined Tyler Chatwood pitches another three scoreless innings against the Royals Wednesday. (John Antonoff photo)

In fact, the only runs he has allowed this spring came on a two-run homer by Brandon Belt – the fourth batter Chatwood faced this spring.

“And then people haven’t really talked about his defense,” said Maddon of the athletic right-hander, who recorded two of his outs Wednesday by fielding his position. “He really moves well on the mound. That little chopper he picked up and flipped to first base, and the way he covers first base – I’ve been a big fan of him defensively, too. He’s very good.”

Almost sounds like a sales pitch to 29 teams, especially since the Cubs have no place in the rotation for Chatwood if everyone else is healthy.

“My job’s just to pitch. I can’t control what they do,” Chatwood said last weekend. “I feel like I’m a starter. I know we have a lot of great starters here so my job is just to go out there and pitch and make them make a tough decision.”