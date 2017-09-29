Underdog Cubs relish chance to ‘make some history’ against Nationals

ST. LOUIS — If the Cubs thought it was tough surviving their World Series hangover and coming from a deep deficit to win the division this season, wait until they get a load of the loaded Washington Nationals.

They’ll face a healthy Bryce Harper and three of the top starting pitchers in baseball this year. And, more than they were even as a wild-card entry in 2015, they’ll be nobody’s favorite to win when they start the postseason.

“It’s kind of fun to go on the other side of the street a little bit,” said manager Joe Maddon, whose 2016 team was favored to win the World Series from the time spring training opened. “I’m good with that.”

Maddon is the guy who just one month ago threw down the gauntlet with the Dodgers, who already had more wins on Aug. 25 (90) than the Cubs had heading into Thursday night’s game in St. Louis.

World Series MVP Ben Zobrist says the Cubs are excited for another playoff run.

“I would have said the same thing about the ’27 Yankees: Bring ’em on,” Maddon said Thursday of a Nationals team that could wind up looking like the Ruth-and-Gehrig boys to the Cubs if their starting pitching isn’t healthy and their late-inning relief isn’t sharp. “It’s really a well-conceived ballclub. There are no holes.”

The story of how well the Cubs match up against the Nationals starts Saturday and Sunday at Wrigley Field when Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta make their final starts of the regular season, looking for fitness and sharpness since recent injuries. It’s the biggest issue to address in the final days before the Cubs head to Washington looking to build on their best postseason run in a century.

The Cubs have won five of six postseason rounds the last two years, but they could face the same kind of uphill challenge in October that they had when they were 5½ games out with a losing record at the All-Star break. That experience — not to mention the best record in the National League since then — is part of what makes the Cubs basically shrug at the favored Nats.

“It was crunch time early this year,” team president Theo Epstein said. “Two games under .500 at the All-Star break; if we had a bad road trip and a bad homestand to start the second half, we’re selling.

“We didn’t. And we added. And our guys elevated their level of play and had a hell of a second half and a great closing kick the last two weeks. Now we’re going into the playoffs with as much momentum as anybody.”

At least as much as Arrieta’s hamstring can withstand or Lester’s command can support.

Maybe the higher expectations on the Dodgers and Nationals will even work in the Cubs’ favor?

Maybe, Arrieta said.

“I think we’re going to approach it the same way,” he said. “We’re the defending champs. It’s going to remain that way until somebody takes us down.

“We know the road ahead is going to be tough. It always is. But we’ve got the potential and the capability to get by those teams.”

With the 2016 title, they’ve already won the most elusive championship in American team sports — and they beat the hangover to become the first World Series winner in five years to even make the playoffs the next year.

“We’re not supposed to be here,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “I know on paper we are, but after a championship season, the studies and stats show that people don’t do this. It feels good, and we’re in a good spot going into the postseason, where we’re rolling.”

Said Epstein: “I assume people aren’t picking us to win the whole thing. It really doesn’t matter. It’s just opportunity. Our guys love the adrenaline; they love the game; they love competition at the highest level. So it’s an opportunity to go out and make some history.”

