Unlikely the White Sox trade Jose Abreu this offseason: report

It's unlikely the White Sox will trade veteran first baseman Jose Abreu, according to a new report. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

With the start of baseball’s Winter Meetings next week, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu’s future with the team remains uncertain.

But now, it’s unlikely the Sox will trade him, according to Fox analyst Ken Rosenthal.

Despite saying that he wanted to stay with the White Sox during their rebuild, there were a handful of reports that many teams who expressed interest in Abreu.

The Red Sox were linked most recently to having engaged in “active talks” for Abreu.

A major road block for the Red Sox was they didn’t have a lot of prospects to offer. Last year’s blockbuster Chris Sale trade depleted their farm system after the Red Sox sent infielder Yoan Moncada, pitcher Michael Kopech and others to the White Sox in exchange for Sale. Boston only has two prospects on MLB Pipeline’s top-100 list.

Abreu, 30, is under contract for two more seasons. He’s projected to make $17.9 million in 2018, his second year of arbitration, according to an MLB Trade Rumors projection, which is a hefty price tag for a rebuilding team.

Abreu was one of the Sox’ most productive hitters in 2017. He hit .304 with 33 home runs and 102 RBI.

