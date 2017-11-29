White Sox in talks with Red Sox about Joe Abreu trade: report

Although first baseman Jose Abreu has made it clear he wants to stay with the White Sox through their rebuild, the team might be shipping him off to the harbor.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the White Sox have been in “active talks” with teams — including the Red Sox — who are interested in Abreu.

The Red Sox have been pursuing Abreu since he first came on to the Major League scene. Boston, along with the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, were among the four final teams for Abreu before he eventually signed with the White Sox in 2014.

Abreu, 30, has said over and over again that he wants to remain with the White Sox through the rebuild, and it is known to be a genuine sentiment.

Joe Abreu said he wants to stay with the White Sox during their rebuild. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

General manager Rick Hahn answered in broad strokes in September when asked about where Abreu fits in the team’s rebuild.

“With any player on our current roster, we’re charged with assessing — both this offseason and very likely next, as well — how well any of them fit on our roster when our window to contend reopens,” Hahn said then. “This assessment is based on numerous factors, including projected performance, age, cost, length of control, impact on the clubhouse and teammates, as well as how all of those compare to the attributes of alternatives available to us inside or outside the organization.”

Abreu was one of the White Sox most productive hitters last season. He hit .304 with 33 home runs and 102 RBI in 2017.

Contributing: Daryl Van Schouwen