WATCH: Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wins slam dunk contest

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz put on a show in the slam dunk contest to cap off NBA All-Star Saturday.

Mitchell edged Larry Nance Jr. by two points, sealing his victory with a close approximation of the 360-degree spin dunk that Vince Carter used to win the 2000 contest.

“I wanted this so badly,” Mitchell said. “This is one of my favorite events of All-Star weekend. To not only be in it, but to win it, it’s crazy.”

Before making his winning dunk, Mitchell peeled off his Jazz jersey and wore a vintage Carter jersey from the Toronto Raptors.

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell goes up for a dunk during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend slam dunk contest Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mitchell won the event. Chris Pizzello/AP

"Half man, half amazing!" Is that Donovan Mitchell or Vince Carter? Mitchell replicates the dunking legend and wins the #VerizonDunk Contest with this incredible hammer!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/G4XxvLbgYl — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2018

Mitchell — three inches shorter than the 6-foot-6 Carter — needed a score of 47 to beat Nance, and he got a 48 from the five judges: DJ Khaled, Mark Wahlberg, Chris Rock and Hall of Famers Julius Erving and Lisa Leslie.

Nance, who was trying to win the contest 34 years after his father won it, had earned a perfect 50 with a dunk off a double alley-oop off the glass.

Mitchell advanced to the finals with a creative dunk in the first round that used his sister, Jordan, as well as Kevin Hart and the comedian’s son as props. For that dunk, Mitchell wore a Darrell Griffith Jazz jersey. Griffith participated in the first slam dunk contest in 1984.

The hype-up, the bounce, the power! 📽️ Donovan Mitchell puts on a show in LA on #PhantomCam!#VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/KZInG4Ne21 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2018

“I appreciate Kevin Hart coming out there and helping me out,” Mitchel said. “He’s my favorite comedian.”