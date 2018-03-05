While teams search for franchise QBs, Bears hope it helps their draft position

On his family’s 1,000-acre plot in Firebaugh, Calif., Josh Allen helped tend to row crops — cantaloupe, cotton and wheat — when he wasn’t lugging irrigation pipe or driving tractors.

The big-armed Wyoming quarterback has tougher jobs ahead. Teams selecting at the top of the draft are looking for franchise saviors.

One year after trading up for Mitch Trubisky, the Bears are happy to watch them try. Four teams drafting ahead of them at No. 8 next month — the Browns, Giants, Broncos and Jets — need a young quarterback. The Cardinals and Vikings — who draft 15th an 30th, respectively — need a starter, too, with Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins slated to hit free agency later this month.

While the Bears have no desire to watch an established quarterback land in the NFC North, there would be a side benefit to the Vikings signing Cousins instead of, say, the Jets or Broncos. It would strengthen the Bears’ draft position were the Jets or Broncos forced to draft a quarterback because it’d leave an extra defensive back, edge rusher, offensive guard available at No. 8.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. (AP)

Coming off a winless season, the Browns figure to draft a quarterback with either their first pick or the No. 4 selection acquired from the Texans in last year’s Deshaun Watson trade.

“If anybody’s going to turn that franchise around, it’s going to me,” Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “They’re close, they’re very close. They’ve got the right pieces; they just need that one guy and quarterback to make the difference.’’

But which one? USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Mayfield and Allen figure to be the first four taken. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, could find himself drafted in the first round, too. The Bears interviewed Jackson at the combine, though they seem more intent on finding a free-agent veteran to slot behind Trubisky.

“I think I really want to prove to people that I’m capable of leading a franchise, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be the No. 1 team to select me,” Darnold said. “It could be any team.”

The combine is hardly the final word for quarterback prospects. The Bears didn’t fully fall in love with Trubisky until after they attended his pro day last season. New coach Matt Nagy found Trubisky’s combine interview to be too scripted, but became enamored with him once he traveled to Kansas City for one of 30 private interviews afforded each team.

“Well what you see with Mitch is kind of what I already knew,” Nagy said last week. “First of all, the person is, you can see it on tape from what he did in regards to his interview last year in this Combine. You can see that in his style of play. You see him go out there, he goes in and he plays hard. He makes some really special throws and he’s learning the tempo and the speed of the game.”

Darnold has a star pedigree, while Allen is three years removed from junior college, where he emailed teams begging for a Div. I-A chance. Rosen and Mayfield are outspoken, with the latter having to explain away various indiscretions, from being tackled by a police officer to grabbing his crotch while taunting Kansas players.

“If you want to be a franchise guy, there are certain things I can’t do,” Mayfield said. “But I’m still going to be competitive and passionate. That’s gotten me to this point, so we talk about it. I’m up front about it.“

Figuring out a franchise quarterback isn’t the Bears’ problem this year. But they hope the teams drafting above them take a big swing.

“I’ve never turned a franchise around,” Darnold said. “I’m not going to know how to do that until I’m actually in the position to.”

