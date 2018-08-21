White Sox’ Abreu out of lineup with lower abdomen pain

White Sox All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu was treated for lower abdomen pain after complaining of discomfort when he arrived at Guaranteed Rate Field for the Sox’ game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday.

Matt Davidson batted third and played first base in place of Abreu, whose condition was not believed to be serious.

Abreu has hit safely in six consecutive and is hitting .347/.400/.704 with nine homers, eight doubles, 24 RBI and a 1.104 OPS over his last 25 games (hit safely in 21).

Leury Garcia on DL

Jose Abreu singles against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Outfielder Leury García suffered a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring Monday that will sideline him three to six weeks, which means his season could be over. Garcia was put on the 10-day disabled list and outfielder Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte.

The Sox also optioned right-hander Tyler Danish to Charlotte and purchased the contract of Michael Kopech, who made his major league debut Tuesday.

The Sox 40-man roster is at 39.

Covey out of rotation

After Kopech and Carlos Rodon face the Twins, the Sox will start James Shields, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and Kopech – in that order — against the Tigers Thursday through Sunday in Detroit.

That would mean Dylan Covey (4-10, 5.87 ERA), who made 17 starts, goes to the bullpen, likely for long relief and possible spot starts down the stretch. Covey pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball with three walks and six strikeouts in his last start Saturday against the Royals.

Joe McManager

Bench coach Joe McEwing, on managing in Rick Renteria’s absence: “It’s enjoyable. It’s something you take on and you embrace it. You manage in the minor leagues, you go through it. You prepare yourself every day for opportunities, just making the most of every opportunity you can. That’s the way we’re going to go about it. We’re prepared and we’re going to see after nine innings how it plays out.’’