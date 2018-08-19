White Sox announce Michael Kopech to start Tuesday

Another piece of the White Sox future is about to make his debut.

It’s a pretty big piece of the future, and one of the team’s most anticipated debuts.

The Sox announced Sunday that top prospect Michael Kopech will start Tuesday against the Twins. Kopech, the No. 13 Prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA at Class AAA Charlotte and has taken another step forward recently. Kopech is 4-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his last seven starts, whetting the appetite of Sox fans eager to see the prized prospect in Chicago.

Clamoring to see Kopech – and Eloy Jimenez – has gotten louder as the season has worn on. In late July, Sox general manager Rick Hahn explained why the two hadn’t been called up yet.

White Sox prospect Michael Kopech pitches during spring training.

“The most important thing is that they’re in a position to have long-term success for us, that they’re in a position to succeed, not just survive,” Hahn said July 27.

“While you can look at a stat line or you can look at a box score and say, ‘This guy looks like he’s doing well, looks like he’s ready,’ our checklist that we want these guys to answer is a little more lengthy than that,” Hahn said. “And not until they’ve answered all those questions we have for them at the minor-league level will we promote them.”

Apparently, Kopech has answered those questions.

Kopech was acquired from Boston along with Yoan Moncada as part of the Dec. 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston and kickstarted the franchise’s rebuild. That rebuild will take another step forward Tuesday.

