White Sox announce signing of top draft pick Nick Madrigal

HOUSTON — The White Sox announced the signing of their first pick in the 2018 draft, Oregon State middle infielder Nick Madrigal.

Madrigal agreed to a signing bonus at slot value for the No. 4 pick, $6,411,400, several days ago.

“We are very pleased to add Nick to our organization following the conclusion of his season at Oregon State,” general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “Normally, our goal is to assimilate players as quickly as possible into our system, but in this case we are very happy for Nick and the Beavers that any delay was because of winning a national championship. Nick is a talented young player in many aspects of the game, and we look forward to adding his skills, drive and leadership to our organization as he joins a developing core of talented young prospects.”

Madrigal, 21, will play for the White Sox’ Arizona League team briefly, starting tonight, before being assigned to a Class A Kannapolis. Considered by many scouts to be the best college hitter in the draft, Madrigal batted .367 with three home runs and 34 RBI on Oregon State’s national championship team. He was 10-for-37 in the College World Series overall and 1-for-13 in the final series against Arkansas, including 0-for-5 in the title game.

Nick Madrigal dives for a ball during the College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo)

“I’m excited to continue my baseball career with an organization like the Chicago White Sox that has such a great future,” Madrigal said in a statement released by the Sox. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support of my family, friends, coaches and teammates as their guidance helped make this day a reality. I want to thank Oregon State University and Beaver Nation for all the support they have given me over the years and making my college experience so special. I look forward to beginning my professional career in the White Sox organization.”

Madrigal is a native of Elk Grove, Calif.