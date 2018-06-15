White Sox, Budweiser announce multiyear partnership and reveal onesie promo

File photo - Budweiser has reached a multiyear partnership agreement with the Chicago White Sox, naming the storied American-style lager as the new official domestic beer partner of the White Sox. | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Budweiser

Budweiser is the new official domestic beer partner of the White Sox, the team announced Friday.

The White Sox and Budweiser have agreed on a multiyear partnership deal that will give the American-style lager prominent branding opportunities throughout Guaranteed Rate Field, which includes their logo on the video boards, game-day event sponsorships and being able to put their logo on home game freebies.

Speaking of freebies, the Sox will be handing out free Sox-Budweiser adult onesies to the first 10,000 fans aged 21 and older, who attend their Sept. 1 home game against the Red Sox.

Check out this stylish sleep attire:

Along with being able to put the Budweiser brand on Sox swag, the beer company will sponsor the “Hero of the Game,” which is a half-inning tribute to a military member during Sox home games.

Budweiser vice president of marketing Ricardo Marques called it a no-brainer to partner with the Sox.

“Budweiser, America’s favorite lager, and baseball, America’s favorite pastime, go hand and hand,” Marques said.

Brooks Boyer, the Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing, also said the team is as eager to build their relationship with Budweiser.

“Budweiser’s commitment to raising the bar for delivering the highest quality product for its customers is no different than the White Sox commitment to delivering a quality experience for fans attending our games,” Boyer said. “We look forward to joining our efforts and activating our relationship in the ballpark.”