White Sox’ Kopech taking wiser approach 2nd time around

GLENDALE, Ariz. — This will be the second major league camp for right-hander Michael Kopech, the White Sox top pitching prospect. And it will be the first one he approaches with the right mindset.

Kopech is first to admit that. At age 20 last year, with only Class A experience on his resume and just two months removed from coming to the Sox with Yoan Moncada in the Chris Sale trade, Kopech tried to make a big splash from Day 1.

“I would say I’m a lot more comfortable this year,” Kopech said after working out Tuesday, a day before pitchers and catchers report to spring training at Camelback Ranch. “Last year I was pretty eager — I’m still eager — but I was trying hard to impress really early and probably went a little overboard. The whole year was me trying to make it to the big leagues, trying to make it to the big leagues, looking too far ahead. And so now I’m taking it day by day, one step at a time, and I feel more comfortable doing that, trusting the process.”

Kopech pitched most of the 2017 season at Class AA Birmingham, posting a 2.87 ERA and striking out 11.7 batters per nine innings. After his promotion to AAA Charlotte, he struck out 17 and walked five with a 3.00 ERA over 15 innings in three starts.

Michael Kopech warms up at the White Sox baseball spring training facility last February. (AP)

Along the way, Kopech was learning how to pitch with an arsenal that includes a 95-99 mph fastball, hard 86-90 mph slider and improving changeup. As pitching coach Don Cooper said, Kopech didn’t have to throw the ball through a brick wall to prove his worth.

“I was worried about the wrong things in my bullpens, trying to throw hard in my second bullpen of the spring rather than working on hitting quadrants,” he said of his first camp last year. “I’m always going to be a guy who has velocity but control is something that needs to be worked on day in and day out. I’ve really taken that into consideration.”

Kopech arrived at camp Monday. He is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session Wednesday, he said. When he throws his first pitch for the Sox will be a hot topic of conversation all season. The best bet is mid season after more grooming at Charlotte.

This and that

Prized outfield prospect Luis Robert’s locker is waiting for him, situated between fellow Cubans Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada. Robert, 21, whose camp jersey No. 92 is hanging at his stall, is expected to open the season at Class A Kannapolis or Winston-Salem.

The first full squad workout is Monday.

*Until the first round of cuts sends prospects to camp, the major league clubhouse will be tight for space with 66 players, the largest number in recent memory, in camp.

* Third baseman Jake Burger, the Sox’ 2017 first-round draft choice was among a sizable hitting group at Camelback Ranch.

“I’m a little nervous,” Burger said of his first camp, “but excited.”

Burger said the veteran players have helped him feel comfortable early on. Also among those hitting Tuesday: Tim Anderson, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel and Charlie Tilson.

*Individual game tickets to 2018 White Sox home games at Guaranteed Rate Field go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 2.