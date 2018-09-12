White Sox manager hopes Moncada learned something in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yoan Moncada’s progression as a second baseman and hitter has been mixed in this his first full season.

No matter what the numbers say, and the 23-year-old switch-hitter’s .224/.304/.391 batting line with 17 homers, six triples, 24 doubles, 11 stolen bases, 57 RBI and a major league high 196 strikeouts and team-high 18 errors through Tuesday will jump off the page for reasons both good and bad, manager Rick Renteria emphasized the importance of Moncada taking what he has learned and putting it to use in 2019.

“From conversations we’ve had he’s realizing there’s much more involved than the at-bats,’’ said Renteria, who did not start Moncada against Royals lefty Eric Skoglund Wednesday. “Things he has to do on the field and the bases. How much more aware [players] have to be, having his head on a swivel in the infield when things are going on around them.’’

Renteria, who at times this season questioned Moncada’s focus, suggested he is discovering the depth of all that goes on during a game, from basics to nuances.

Yoan Moncada of the White Sox hits a single in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“It’s been a great experience for him,’’ Renteria said. “Beyond the numbers he’s gained a lot of understanding of what’s going on. He realizes there is a lot to be learned … he understands there is importance to routine and preparation.

“He’s one of this kids who is learning a lot, even through the struggles, some struggles and ups and downs that he’s had.’’

Aches and pains

Moncada, who has struggled against lefties, got the day off, Renteria said, to rest a sore hip.

Matt Davidson, who said he felt “a pull” in his left calf in a game against the Angels Friday, was out of the lineup a third straight day but was available and will likely be ready to go Friday in Baltimore after the off day Thursday.

Hamilton

September call-up Ian Hamilton, a potential closer of the future who had allowed a run on two hits in his first four appearances, says the experience will be invaluable going into the offseason.

“It will be huge,’’ Hamilton said Wednesday. “This gives me an idea of what I need to do in the offseason, too, as far as keeping the arm in shape. Knowing what I know now, I’ll be more game ready for spring training. Instead of coming in low 90s, I’ll be coming in throwing what I’m throwing at the end of the season.’’

Hamilton said his head is still spinning as he experiences the big league life for the first time.

“Everything is better,” he said. “I don’t want to leave.’’

Broadcast news

Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will call 10 of the final 16 games on a Sox TV schedule that shows these changes:

Friday at Baltimore: Chuck Swirsky and Stone with Benetti missing the broadcast due to ESPN college football play-by-play duty.

Tuesday at Cleveland: Benetti and Tom Paciorek with Stone missing

broadcast for Yom Kippur.

Thursday at Cleveland: Stone and Paciorek with Benetti missing for ESPN college football play-by-play duty.

Sept 21-23: Ken Harrelson and Stone, with Harrelson calling the final three games of his career.