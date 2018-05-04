White Sox prospect Kopech shows improvement, but remains work-in-progress

It’s not really a matter of if Michael Kopech will be called up to pitch for the White Sox this season, but when.

The 22-year-old with a lightning bolt of a right arm is fine-tuning his arsenal while pitching for Class AAA Charlotte and with each start appears a step closer to making his big-league debut.

The Sox want Kopech, who regularly hits triple-digits with his fastball, to continued to develop his secondary pitches, most notably his changeup. To that end, Kopech believes he’s done just that.

“Honestly, I feel like my changeup is here,” Kopech said Friday during a conference call featuring the Sox’s minor-league players of the month for April. “I’ve thrown it more and more. I’m comfortable with it. I had more swings and misses on it last start then I probably have in my entire career combined. So, I’m comfortable with my secondary stuff right now.”

So comfortable that Kopech sports a 2.67 earned-run average with 35 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched over five starts with the Knights.

“(I’m) kind of playing around with some stuff in the bullpens,” Kopech said. “The main thing is just getting ahead of guys and staying ahead of them and limiting damage when runners do get on.

“For the most part, everything I’m working on here is for the major-league level,” Kopech continued. “Keeping my direction toward the plate (and) throwing my changeup in counts that people are fastball hunting because I’m a fastball pitcher.”

Despite the gaudy numbers and early success in the minors, Kopech remains a work-in-progress. During his last start when he had a no-decision against Gwinnett on Monday, Kopech yielded four runs — three earned — on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings.

The semi-rough outing was just all part of the learning process, according to Kopech.

“The best thing you can do from a bad outing is learn from it,” he said. “If you don’t, it was a wasted day. I was actually talking to my dad after my last outing (because) I wasn’t too happy with it. I told him I thought I needed it because I was getting too comfortable and too relaxed. I needed an outing like that that was kind of a grind outing and to take what I could away from it.

“Nobody wants to have a bad outing,” Kopech added. “But learning from those situations and taking them into the next start is really all you can do. I’ve been comfortable with the amount of focus I’ve put into my sideline work. I’m really excited to keep doing so.”

Familiar face

Prior to their game against the Twins on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox recalled left-hander Jace Fry from Charlotte and optioned right-hander Juan Minaya to the Knights.

Fry is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts over five relief appearance with Charlotte.